Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Cell Z-Awakens

Perfect Cell awakens in the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, Wild Resurgence which features cards telling the story of the Cell Games.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal one of the Z-Awaken cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Cell gets not one, not two, but three Z-Awaken cards in the Green-colored section of Wild Resurgence. Z-Awaken cards are meant to be played on top of Leader cards. Yesterday, we showed the Cell Leader that began on the Leader Front with Cell's Egg. Flip the card over to the Awaken side, and Cell emerges in his Imperfect form. Now, we get a mixture of Semi-Perfect and Perfect Cell on these newly revealed Z-Awakens which include: Cell, Waiting Patiently; Cell, Perfect Resurrection; and Cell, About to Explode.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

