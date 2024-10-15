Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: apple, ipad, iPad Mini

Apple Reveals New iPad Mini Model For The Holidays

Those looking for a smaller version of the iPad are in luck as Apple revealed the new iPad Mini, set for release in time for the holidays

Apple has a new version of the iPad hitting the market in time for the holidays, as the company revealed the new iPad Mini. As you can see from the image here, it's designed to fit in your hand the way you would use an iPhone, but it only has dimensions and tech comparable to the iPad. The device is available for pre-order now, as a 128GB model is going for $500. Or you can go snag it from an Apple Store on October 23. We have more info from the company about it below.

iPad Mini

With a beloved ultraportable design, the new iPad Mini is available in four gorgeous finishes, including a new blue and purple, and features the brilliant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The new iPad Mini is supercharged by the powerful A17 Pro chip. A17 Pro makes it faster than ever for users to edit photos, dive into more immersive AR applications, and more. With the power of the A17 Pro chip, the new iPad Mini delivers support for Apple Intelligence, the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in U.S. English this month through a free software update with iPadOS 18.1 and available for iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later, delivering experiences that are delightful, intuitive, easy to use, and specially designed to help users do the things that matter most to them.

With faster wireless and wired connectivity, users can do even more on iPad Mini while on the go. The new iPad Mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers up to twice the performance of the previous generation, so users can download files, play games online, and stream movies even faster. The 12MP wide back camera delivers an incredible camera experience; it supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range, and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app. The new iPad Mini brings true-to-life gaming with hardware-accelerated ray tracing — which is 4x faster than software-based ray tracing — as well as support for Dynamic Caching and hardware-accelerated mesh shading. From creating engaging content faster than ever in Affinity Designer to playing demanding, graphics-intensive AAA games like Zenless Zone Zero, users can take the powerful performance and ultraportable iPad Mini anywhere.

The new iPad Mini supports Apple Pencil Pro, unlocking magical capabilities and powerful interactions, turning the iPad Mini into a sketchbook users can take anywhere. Apple Pencil Pro can sense a user's squeeze, bringing up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, all without interrupting the creative process. With iPadOS 18, Calculator delivers an entirely new way to use Apple Pencil to solve expressions, as well as basic and scientific calculators with a new history function and unit conversions. With Math Notes, users are now able to type mathematical expressions or write them out to see them instantly solved in handwriting like their own. They can also create and use variables and add an equation to insert a graph. In the Notes app, handwritten notes become more fluid, flexible, and easy to read with Smart Script and the power of Apple Pencil. Smart Script unleashes powerful new capabilities for users editing handwritten text, allowing them to easily add space or even paste typed text in their own handwriting. And as users write with Apple Pencil, their handwriting will be automatically refined in real time to be smoother, straighter, and more legible.

