Aquanox: Deep Descent Gets A New Explanation Trailer

The folks at THQ Nordic decided to make a special trailer to introduce people to the world of Aquanox: Deep Descent. Apparently, the developers recognize that while longtime gamers may recognize the Aquanox name when it comes to old-school titles, most modern fans who came into gaming in the past decade may have no idea what this is about. Which is kind of the curse THQ has to bear with all of the retro titles they've been purchasing the last few years, you have to reintroduce people to some of them. So down below, along with info on the game, is a special explanation trailer showing you what this game is.

Aquanox: Deep Descent is a first person underwater vehicle shooter, in which players control a variety of customizable ships to engage in fierce battles in the dystopian deep sea world of Aqua. In the near future, the Earth's surface has become uninhabitable. What remains of humankind lives in former mining and research stations, deep below the surface of the sea. Born and raised in the only world we know, the loose network of underwater settlements, torn by the war for resources and dominance between various factions. Take control of a team of highly trained fighter pilots and experience an epic story in the deep sea world of Aquanox. Send your enemies down to Davy Jones's Locker with well-aimed torpedoes, mortars, mines and more. Explore the deepest corners of the oceans – mysterious, hazardous, uncharted. Fight: Unique underwater vehicle combat with a wide variety of play styles.

Co-op: 4 player drop-in co-op, with four distinct pilots who are all involved in the game story.

Customize: Choose your ship, and upgrade it to fit your preferred playing style.

Explore: Explore, salvage, and loot- all while discovering the deepest corners of the ocean.

PVP: Classic multiplayer modes, including Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch Dogfighting.