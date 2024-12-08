Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Arcade Paradise, Arcade Paradise VR, Nosebleed Interactive

Arcade Paradise VR Adds Two New Free Cabinets

Arcade Paradise VR has a new update available for free, as players have two new arcade games they can add to their business

Article Summary Discover Arcade Paradise VR's new update with two free arcade cabinets, enhancing your gaming lineup.

Play "Cyber Drums" and unleash your rhythm skills in an electrifying drumming adventure.

Chop trees in style with "Super Woodgal JR Ultra Ex Hyper-Deluxe" and become a wood-chopping legend.

Transform a laundromat into a booming arcade business in the immersive 1993 virtual world.

Indie game developer Nosebleed Interactive and publisher Wired Productions have released a free update for Arcade Paradise VR with two new game cabinets. These should look a tad familiar as they're based someone on real titles in the fictional universe where you turn a laundromat into an arcade. One having you play the drums while the other gets more physical with woodcutting. We have more details here as the update is now live.

Two New Free Cabinets

Bringing two new additions to the Arcade Paradise VR line-up, fans can now play up to 40+ unique cabinets, offering further opportunities to customize your business. The two new cabinets include:

Cyber Drums : Got rhythm? Take your musical skills to the next level in this electrifying drumming experience. Rock your way to infamy as you pound out beats that make the crowd go wild!

: Got rhythm? Take your musical skills to the next level in this electrifying drumming experience. Rock your way to infamy as you pound out beats that make the crowd go wild! Super Woodgal JR Ultra Ex Hyper-Deluxe: Everyone's favourite lumber-jill is back in glorious 3D! Swing your mighty axe, whack the tree in style, and show the world your unparalleled wood-chopping prowess.

Arcade Paradise VR

Enter the virtual realm in Arcade Paradise VR, transporting you back to 1993 for an all-new immersive experience oozing with retro-fuelled gaming nostalgia. Taking you on an empowering journey from rags to riches, Arcade Paradise is an adventure and light-management sim combo game where you transform the decrepit King Wash laundromat into a thriving business. Set in the rundown town of Grindstone, you play as Ashley, a rebel teenager going against your father's wishes to continue the family business.

Get hands on managing the fully gamified day-to-day tasks, from manually picking up gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean – to throwing out the trash in a basketball style mini game. Then, take your hard-earned money from completing these tasks to unlock your real objective… buying more arcade units! Featuring 12 fully realized VR cabinets alongside 27 traditionally controlled games from the original release, it's time to play, profit, and purchase your way to your very own Arcade Paradise. So, strap on your latest virtual reality tech – because the future is NOW!

