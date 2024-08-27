Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arcade1Up, jeopardy

Arcade1Up Is Bringing Jeopardy To Infinity Gaming Devices

Those who own the Infinity Gaming Devices will be getting a new major game as Arcade1Up will bring Jeopardy over to the system

Article Summary Arcade1Up teams with Sony Pictures to bring Jeopardy! to Infinity Gaming Devices.

New Jeopardy! game allows up to three players or a single-player timed rush mode.

Jeopardy! on Arcade1Up features streamlined controls, customizable rules, and a Quick Save option.

Infinity Game Table adds Jeopardy! to its library of over 150 games and activities.

Arcade1Up has announced a new partnership with a gaming giant, as they've teamed with Sony Pictures Television to bring Jeopardy! to their Infinity Gaming Devices. As it will be with the regular version you see on TV, this version of the game will allow up to three players to test their knowledge against each, with a wide array of categories that will keep you thinking across a range of difficulty settings. You can also play the game in single-player "timed rush mode" to earn the highest score if you're lacking opponents. This version will also come with streamlined controls and customizable rules, making it an accessible way for fans of all ages to enjoy. We have more details below, but they have yet to put a release date on the title.

Jeopardy! Comes To Arcade1Up Infinity Gaming

The new Jeopardy! game coincides with the show's 60th anniversary, offering fans an immersive digital experience that will make them feel like they are contestants on their favorite game show. Available on Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Devices, the visually rich and dynamic digital version of Jeopardy! allows up to three players to go head-to-head and test their knowledge or a single player can test their skills in a "timed rush mode" to earn the highest score. The streamlined controls to support Infinity Game Devices touch screen, and customizable rules make the game accessible for all ages. Players can easily pause and resume gameplay at any time using the "Quick Save" feature.

The Infinity Game Table by Arcade1Up is the future of "Family Game Night." A hybrid digital tabletop gaming experience, the Infinity Game Table couples digital and "in real life" experiences, heightening the competitive fun of playing games together. The Infinity Game Table's growing library of over 150 games and activities includes digital versions of marquee family game night essentials, including Risk, Wheel of Fortune, Clue, Harry Potter Wizard's Chess, Ticket To Ride, Scrabble, Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Chutes & Ladders, and more

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!