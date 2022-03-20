Arcadegeddon Update Adds New Spark City Level & Boss Loop Mode

IllFonic released a new update for Arcadegeddon this week, as players have a new Boos Loop mode to try and a new level. The content came as part of the game's Winter Update, in which they added a number of new items based on what the community requested and also what they wanted to add for fun. Those include a new boss called the Data Daemon Fury Boss, which you see below. As well as a new biome called Spark City for you to compete in, and the digital soundtrack Volumes 1 and 2 are made available on multiple platforms now. You can read more about the update below as it is live now.

A new boss has joined the lineup to try and close down Gilly's Arcade. You are needed to help defeat the Data Daemon Fury Boss. Feel free to bring some friends to join you in the fight for Gilly's! There was feedback from many in the community who love the game but they don't always have time to spend on a run chasing the top score, so the Boss Loop has been created. The Boss Loop is a great way to get in for a quick challenge versus a traditional run in Arcadegeddon. Now you can play to defeat the bosses to try to win a collectible in Gilly's Arcade on those days when you have a checklist of chores requiring your attention, but you just have to jump into the arcade for a little while.

There are also two new weapons, the Lance Cannon and Miligrade Grenade Launcher, to try out with this update. You can learn more about these in the game tomorrow! Be sure to take some time exploring Spark City while you are in the game as well. Spark City is a high-tech oasis in the middle of a scalding desert. Spark City was built to generate enough energy to support the entire planet, but the Fun Fun Co. had other plans. Roaming through this new biome will have you thinking about the best vantage points and searching for hidden chests and crates throughout.