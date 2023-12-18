Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Arcadia, Meta Quest

Arcadia Launches Free Alpha Version On Meta Quest Headsets

Arcadia has released an Alpha version of their full VR sports system, as you can try several games for free in a limited fashion.

Article Summary Arcadia.tv launches a free Alpha VR sports game for Meta Quest headsets.

Experience live-action multiplayer with hands and body as your controllers.

Engage in various modes like Streaks, Time Attack, and Super Dodge Ball.

Compete globally with the Arcadia-01 Trainer to sharpen your VR sports skills.

Arcadia.tv has released a free Alpha version of their self-titled VR sports game, Arcadia, giving you live-action games for Meta Quest headsets. The company has been making this game over the past year, as they have set out to give you the ability to compete in various sports against other players without needing any of the equipment beyond a VR headset. The idea is that you can play with multiple people, either in person or online, using your hands and bodies as controllers. The controls allow the use of force pull and force push to send a ball through the air and into spatial goals, as well as have them float the ball with an open palm, or carry it and run. You can also bend the path of the ball mid-air through portals out around players. You can read more about the games available here, and check out the first trailer for it, as it's free to try right now.

Arcadia gameplay supports everything from casual exploration to dedicated competitive gameplay through more immersive game modes.

Arcadia-01 Trainer: Get a taste of how it feels to practice and compete in the next dimension. Streaks : Compete to post the longest consecutive hit streak on the global leaderboard as the difficulty increases with each level. Miss a shot, and your streak restarts. Time Attack : Speed is king. Miss as many shots as you like; but how many prisms can you hit in 2, 5, 10-minute time challenges? Then, see how your skills stack up on the global leaderboard. Open Court : A meditative environment for players to relax, hit shots, and work on their game. Super Dodge Ball: Survive Arcadia's Athletic Intelligence system as you prove your skills with the Arcadia-01 Ball against waves of oncoming opponents. Block, dodge, and headshot your way to the top while racking up points through accuracy, speed, and combo multipliers.

