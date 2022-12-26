ArcheAge Launches New Fresh Start Server

Kakao Games launched a brand new server for ArcheAge this month, along with a new update, giving some people a new lease on life. Being subbed the "Fresh Start" server, this will essentially give people who are experienced at the game a chance to make an entirely new character if they so desire, starting from scratch and allowing them to explore a new archetype. Or, if they really want to, try again with the same kind of character under different stats and circumstances. You can read more about some of the additions to the game with the launch of this latest server below, with he full set of patch notes on their latest blog.

ArcheAge Sacred Hiram Guardian Equipment & Refined Erenor Equipment

Higher tiers of Hiram Guardian Equipment and crafted equipment will be added in order to expand their performance. Both types of high-tier equipment will have better performance and one additional synthesis effect. We hope they become a new challenge to those players who want to grow stronger.

Sacred Hiram Guardian Equipment

Sacred Hiram Guardian Equipment takes the appearance of the equipment originally used by the Hiram people in the past. The Hiram people believed they must build up resistance against dimensional power in case the Akasch would manage to break the seal and return. Upon long research, they succeeded in channeling dimensional power into their equipment. This allowed their warriors to mitigate the dimensional power and build up resistance against it. You can Awaken Eternal Exalted Hiram Guardian Equipment to obtain Sacred Hiram Guardian Equipment. The materials required for awakening the equipment can be obtained from the Void Corps that pour out of the dimensional rift of the Western and Eastern Hiram Mountains.

Refined Erenor

The performance of the existing crafted equipment was similar to that of Hiram Guardian Equipment, but Refined Erenor equipment was designed exclusively for PvP. Given this, the existing Erenor Armor set effect will also become PvP-exclusive. Awaken Eternal Brilliant Erenor Equipment to obtain Refined Erenor Equipment. The materialsrequired for awakening the equipment can be obtained from the monsters within the Great Prairie of the West.

Hiram Rift

The Hiram Rift is generated as the Akasch Legion breaks through the weakened Dimensional Boundary and invades the Hiram mountains. With the Void Corps invasion, the Western/Eastern Hiram Mountains change from peace zones to war zones.