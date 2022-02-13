Architects Of The West Kingdom Announces New Expansion

Renegade Game Studios revealed that Architects Of The West Kingdom is getting a brand new Works of Wonder expansion. The new content will have you focusing on building something new for the king: five monuments to show off how glorious he is. Will you succeed in flattering him or simply fail to make anything concrete? Along with the expansion, the company will be releasing two more additions to the IP, as there will be a new Playmat design, as well as a special Collector's Box on the way. All three of these will be released sometime in Q2 2022.

Builders from far and wide have travelled to partake in the King's latest endeavor – five glorious monuments to beautify the city. However, not just any architect can be entrusted with such a task. Only those of influence and charitable reputation shall receive this great honor. Will you accompany the Princess as she surveys the projects, or rally support from the elusive Profiteer? In Architects Of The West Kingdom: Works of Wonder, builders from far and wide have travelled to partake in the King's latest endeavour – five glorious monuments to beautify the city. However, not just any architect can be entrusted with such a task. Only those of influence and charitable reputation shall receive this great honour. Will you accompany the Princess as she surveys the projects, or rally support from the elusive Profiteer?

The Architects Of The West Kingdom Collector's Box is also now available to pre-order! This comprehensive storage solution holds your base Architects game as well as both expansions and includes a high-quality insert organizer and a set of 14 promo cards offering even more options for your construction! The Collector's Box is expected to release with the Works of Wonder expansion in 2nd Quarter 2022.