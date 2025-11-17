Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Get Colossal, Glitch Hammer

Arena Brawler Get Colossal Announces New Alpha Playtest

Players who have wanted to try out Get Colossal will be able to in a new alpha playtest for the ginat robot arena brawler game

Article Summary Get Colossal launches a new alpha playtest for its giant robot arena brawler on November 22-23.

Start as a tiny human, collect Quantum Cubes, and transform into powerful mechs and titans.

Experience physics-based destruction in fully destructible city environments across multiple modes.

Battle as one of eight characters in chaotic 2v2, 4-player free-for-all, and single-player modes.

Indie game developer and publisher Glitch Hammer announced that they're releasing an alpha playtest for the game Get Colossal. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is basically a giant robot arena fighter where you'll go from being normal humans with gear that collects items you need to turn into giant robots to fight other giant robots. The playtest, which you can sign up for on Steam, will run from November 22-23, allowing you to experience a small portion of the game. We have more details and the latest trailer here.

Get Colossal

Get Colossal is a giant robot arena brawler/party game with huge unit size differences and fully destructible environments. …and hotdog carts!! You start as a tiny human and by collecting Quantum Cubes through out the match you grow into a mighty Mech and eventually a huge Titan! The bigger you are, the more powerful and destructive you become. But to truly become the ultimate badass on the block you must master fighting in all sizes!

Super-Sized Brawls: With three character sizes, level up from being a tiny human, skilled at being a nuisance to bigger targets, to a large mech, and then to an oversized titan that stomps, smacks, and leaves nothing but destruction in its wake.

With three character sizes, level up from being a tiny human, skilled at being a nuisance to bigger targets, to a large mech, and then to an oversized titan that stomps, smacks, and leaves nothing but destruction in its wake. Full Physics-Based Destruction: No matter how big or small, everything is fully destructible. Physics-based combat makes each battle feel like a kaiju movie with heavy weighted brawling, giving you the decimation you'd expect from massive robots slugging away at each other.

No matter how big or small, everything is fully destructible. Physics-based combat makes each battle feel like a kaiju movie with heavy weighted brawling, giving you the decimation you'd expect from massive robots slugging away at each other. Collect, Power Up, and Smash Your Opponents: Knock out your opponents, collect Quantum Cubes and grow to be the biggest badass on the block! Find power-ups across the city that add to the chaos and turn a losing match into a surprise victory. Master fighting in all sizes to truly reign supreme.

Knock out your opponents, collect Quantum Cubes and grow to be the biggest badass on the block! Find power-ups across the city that add to the chaos and turn a losing match into a surprise victory. Master fighting in all sizes to truly reign supreme. Colossal Chaos Across Modes and Maps: Rampage through four cityscapes as eight playable characters and choose between three modes. 2v2 multiplayer match "Break the Rift," 4-player free-for-all "Mayhem," and a local single-player mode "Badass" where you can take on anywhere from one to seven enemies.

