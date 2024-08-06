Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout: Infinite, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout: Infinite Announces Early Access Date

MoreFun Studios announced the Early Access date for Arena Breakout: Infinite, as players will get to try a preliminary build

Experience a high-stakes tactical military shooter with realistic visuals and immersive 360 spatial sound effects.

Pre-register now to access a limited version as developers aim for full release in late 2024/early 2025.

Customize over 30 guns with 500+ attachments and enjoy fair competitive play with robust anti-cheat measures.

Mobile developer and publisher MoreFun Studios have confirmed their latest title, Arena Breakout: Infinite, is headed to Early Access next week. Building off the success of the first mobile title, this all-new version will arrive for PC via Steam, as well as iOS and Android on August 13. You'll be getting a limited version of the game as they will continue to test and improve the game until they eventually release it, which, at the moment, sounds like they may be aiming for late 2024/early 2025. You can pre-register for the game on their website to take part in it right now before it launches next Tuesday.

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite is the definitive immersive tactical military extraction shooter on Steam. Join a fair and competitive community to shoot, loot, and raid your path to fortune. With realistic visuals and true-to-life audio, push through tough battles where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher. Get in, get rich, and get out… but be prepared to fight for survival. Breach the Dark Zone for an immersive experience. Dive into a world with exceptional detail, from real-time lighting to 360 spatial sound effects that bring every pull of the trigger to life. Choose your gear and pick your fights. As long as you survive, each raid is a victory. Load up with everything you need, or stay light on your feet. The choice is yours.

Arena Breakout: Infinite pushes the limits of strategic warfare and tactical firefights. Load up and check your gear twice – every bullet counts in the Dark Zone. Success ensures not only survival but also substantial gains, marking true valor in the arena. Modify your firearm of choice with the ultimate gunsmithing system. Mix and match over 500 attachments on over 30 gun slots to create the ultimate weapon. In the high-stakes experience of Arena Breakout: Infinite, fair competitive play is vigilantly enforced. Anti-cheat measures, in-game reports and more were made with you, the player, in mind.

