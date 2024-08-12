Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Steel City Interactive, Undisputed

Boxing Title Undisputed Releases New Hall Of Fame Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming boxing title Undisputed, as you'll be able to play as Hall Of Fame legends across time

Article Summary New Undisputed trailer reveals Hall of Fame legends you can play as, honoring boxing greats across time.

October 11 launch with early access to WBC Deluxe Edition on October 8; prepare for the ultimate boxing sim.

Undisputed features realistic fight mechanics, licensed boxers, and a true-to-life Career Mode.

Customize your fighter, master revolutionary footwork, and manage stamina with the Adrenaline system.

Developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver have released a new trailer for their upcoming boxing title, Undisputed, as they delve into the Hall of Fame. With two-time welterweight world champion Shawn Porter going into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, the team dropped a new trailer showcasing the legends they have added to their game, as you'll be able to play and face off against well-known faces across time. Enjoy the trailer above, as the main game will be released on October 11, with the WBC Deluxe Edition coming out three days earlier on October 8.

Undisputed

Boxing isn't just about throwing punches. The ring is a strategic battlefield where fighters can choose an angle of attack, set up traps, and outsmart opponents through clever tactics. That's why we've added several layers of fight mechanics to Undisputed, giving more control than ever to master the Sweet Science. We've licensed and collaborated with real-life boxers, governing bodies, and brands to bring unprecedented authenticity to Undisputed.

Play through the epic journey from amateur boxing tournaments all the way to becoming an Undisputed Champion in the true-to-life Career Mode.

Create your own fighter with Character Creator, customizing everything from the build to tattoos to shorts and gloves.

Revolutionary footwork mechanics, including a Loose Movement toggle to help you get around the ring with ease, and Flat-Footed Movement when your stamina drops.

More than 60 individual punches. Punch from multiple angles and directions. Feint to set up a trap and counter.

All the tools needed to be a defensive wizard. Slip punches, weave, dodge, and block.

Physics-driven interactions, so punches can sometimes go around or even through the guard.

Up close and personal inside fighting like never before.

Manage stamina over the course of a fight with the Adrenaline system.

50 Attributes & Traits to differentiate the styles and capabilities of fighters.

Multiple AI styles and difficulty settings for everyone from amateurs to pound-for-pound masters.

