ArenaNet Releases Guild Wars 25th Anniversary Documentary

A new documentary, The Making of Guild Wars: Celebrating 25 Years of ArenaNet, is available to watch for free on YouTube right now

Documentary explores ArenaNet’s founding, Guild Wars’ creation, and its impact on gaming culture.

Highlights ArenaNet’s values of diversity, teamwork, and inclusive game development philosophy.

Focuses on fostering positive, welcoming communities both in Guild Wars and within ArenaNet itself.

ArenaNet released a new hour-long documentary about themselves recently, as you can check out The Making of Guild Wars: Celebrating 25 Years of ArenaNet. This is a one-hour self-produced documentary about the creation of the first game and its impact on both gaming culture and the company. We always throw caution to the wind when it comes to documentaries made by the subject, because they tend to make the past all glossy as if there were never any problems. But if you don't care then this might be a fun doc for you to check out. You can watch the whole thing right here.

The Making of Guild Wars: Celebrating 25 Years of ArenaNet

More than two decades ago, ArenaNet was founded on the idea that there was a different way to make games. In association with Second Wind and Lost & Found Media, we present this behind-the-scenes look at a 25-year studio journey chronicling the creation of the Guild Wars franchise, the people who brought it to life, and how millions of players found a place in Tyria to call home.

ArenaNet develops and publishes games for every kind of person, which means our games need to be built by every kind of person. We believe the best experiences come from working together, celebrating differences, and helping each of our team members shine. Game development is an incredible collaboration that brings together expertise and innovation from every discipline. That's why we prize teamwork so highly—each of us offers unique ideas, solutions, and life experiences. Those values extend far beyond our approach to design; we know that we're at our best when people from all backgrounds and walks of life work side by side. It's an integral part of who we are as a studio, and we believe it makes our games that much better.

Our games, and the spaces we create for players to share with each other, are not places for harassment, abuse, or hate. We want to build communities where people are allies—where they lift each other up and make each other's worlds better. In designing games with that in mind—with room for everyone to be a hero—we reward unique strengths. We strive to model these concepts in the real world too, especially here in our studio. Recognizing the strengths of team members fosters a culture that empowers everyone to embrace their identity. It means striving to recruit talent from marginalized and underrepresented groups. It means standing with our employees, protecting them from harassment, and working to sustain a safe, inclusive environment. ArenaNet is a diverse and dynamic community of unique individuals. Every day we work to get better at what we do, we have another chance to help make the world a better place.

