Call Of Duty: Warzone Announces Black Ops Royale

Call Of Duty: Warzone will be getting brand-new experience for the title, as players will soon dive into Black Ops Royale

Article Summary Black Ops Royale brings a new Blackout-inspired battle royale mode to Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Start with zero gear on Avalon, scavenging weapons, equipment, and Perks to survive against 24 squads.

No Loadouts, Gulag, or Buy Stations—upgrades, consumable perks, and classic equipment shape the fight.

Launches March 12, with exclusive rewards, challenges, and cross-game event integration for Black Ops 7.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software have revealed a new addition coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone, as they have announced Black Ops Royale. The team will launch the new experience on Thursday, March 12, at 9PM PT, as you'll get a Black Ops 7-influenced version of battle royale. Players will be dropped into Avalon, where you'll have zero gear, weapons, or any other kind of equipment. It's bare-bones scavenging to find what you can and make do with whatever you can scrounge up, as you'll get that Blackout feeling all over again. We have more details from the devs and the trailer here, as you can read more on their latest blog.

Call Of Duty: Warzone – Black Ops Royale

Black Ops Royale is a Blackout-inspired Battle Royale experience set on Avalon. Players infil by wingsuit and build their power through scavenging, with no Loadouts, no Gulag, and no Buy Stations. Jump in, scavenge to survive, upgrade weapons, master Cradle Breaches, and outlast 24 rival squads on Avalon's massive warzone.

Weapons, Archetypes, and Upgrading: After infil, it's pure scavenger warfare: scramble to find Black Ops 7 weapons with fixed Build Archetypes and five-attachment upgrade paths. Hunt for Attachment Kits to raise weapon Rarity, unlocking your preset build, and push your arsenal to Legendary before the competition does.

Black Ops Royale Perk System: The original Call of Duty BR Perk system returns and includes a flexible twist: no fixed slots, just five swappable, consumable boosts you activate when the moment demands. Loot them, swap them with your squad, and time them wisely — each temporary advantage can shift the balance of a firefight or the fate of your squad throughout the match.

Black Ops Royale Equipment: Arm yourself with a full Blackout-inspired arsenal: carry two types of Equipment at once and use returning favorites like the Grappling Hook, Sensor Dart, and Trauma Kit, plus potent Killstreaks and the Tiered Armor Vest system. Scavenge smartly and deploy the right tool at the right moment to survive Avalon's escalating chaos.

Black Ops Royale Match Features: Black Ops Royale reshapes match flow with wingsuit infil, wall-jumping Omnimovement, swimmable waterways, and crossable tidal flats. No Gulag — redeploy via Tokens or captured Towers. Command land, sea, and air vehicles, outmaneuver rivals, and stay ahead of the ever-closing Collapse.

Activities: Avalon's optional Activities add to looting with purposeful risk: hunt bounties, crack Strongboxes for Armor, capture Relays for UAV sweeps and redeploys, or fight through Guild defenses for premium rewards. Choose your objective, secure the advantage, and dictate the pace of the match.

Cradle Breaches shroud parts of Avalon in red gas, spawning hallucinated zombie hordes and revealing desirable loot invisible outside the zone. Brave the chaos to face a Mangler Boss or unlock a Mystery Box for the best armor, weaponry, and other top-tier rewards — if you survive.

Integrations and Launch Timing: Black Ops Royale ties directly into Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone progression, with exclusive Challenges, Missions, and camo unlocks — plus the cross-mode Counter Skies Event Pass (March 17 – April 2). Earn the Swordfish A1, new Attachments, Operator Skins, and more when the mode launches March 12 at 9PM PT.

