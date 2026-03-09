Posted in: Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: AlterEgo: DreamWalker, Gravibots, Tourmaline

Mega Cat Studios Will Launch Three Puzzle Titles For SEGA Genesis

Mega Cat Studios has three new puzzle games on the way that will be released for the SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive later this month

Mega Cat Studios announced recently that it will launch three puzzle games specifically for SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive. The team will release all three titles as a cartridge for physical play on retro consoles for $50, containing the original titles AlterEgo: DreamWalker, Tourmaline, and Gravibots. We have info about all three for you here as it will launch on March 31 via their website.

Gravibots

Get ready to totally flip out! Gravibots is a fast-paced puzzle platformer where you need to flip gravity to clear the screen of evil robots. Use your power over gravity to change your own polarity and cling to the ceilings and move blocks that will flip your foes on their heads!

30 levels of gravity-defying puzzles

Casual gameplay where you rely on your brains instead of your muscles

Each foe adds a new layer to the puzzle

Continue your progress with an old-school password system

Enjoy the stunning animated environments and charming character designs

Tourmaline

Grab your shovel and your explosives for a subterranean puzzle blast! Deep under the earth, precious gems await those with the brains, reflexes, and courage to grab them. You'll have to think fast and plan your strategy to avoid cave-ins, tunnel collapses, and rival delvers, all on your quest to be the Gem Lord Champion. Can you dig it?

Dodge falling rocks, lava, and enemies in 30 brain-busting underground levels

Use gravity-based physics and your twitch digging skills to crush your enemies

Blow up a fully destructible environment

Dig smart to create an avalanche of gems

Features a rad chiptune-infused soundtrack that will keep your head bopping

AlterEgo: DreamWalker

Get in touch with your phantom side in this warp-tastic action puzzle game! Become Zool and escape an interdimensional prison by swapping positions with your phantom twin. Solve all of the fiendish puzzles to make it back home!

25 Gleefully Challenging Levels

Alternate Dimensional Teleportation

Addictive Puzzle Gameplay

