Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Horizon Journey, Redivided Studios, Visima Digital

Horizon Journey Sets New Early Access Launch For Late January

After having its initial Early Access launch delayed, Horizon Journey will finally release an early version on Steam in January

Article Summary Horizon Journey sets new Early Access launch for late January on Steam, updated from its original 2025 date.

Open-world survival gameplay lets you colonize, terraform, and explore Mars solo or with friends in co-op mode.

Features realistic environments based on NASA imagery, modular base building, and a detailed crafting system.

Face Martian dangers like radiation, sandstorms, resource scarcity, and hidden mysteries beneath the surface.

Indie game developer Redivided Studios, with new publisher Visima Digital, has set a new Early Access launch date for Horizon Journey. Originally, the game was scheduled to release in June 2025, but plans changed, with only a demo being released for the public to try. The team also welcomed a new developer, with sibling studio REIN joining in to assist with the work. We now have confirmation that it will finally hit EA on Steam on January 30, 2026.

Horizon Journey

Embark on an epic adventure to Mars in Horizon Journey, an open-world survival game that blends colonization, terraforming, and exploration in both single-player and multiplayer co-op modes. Set in the year 2053, you are part of the 17th Endeavor mission, tasked with the monumental challenge of making Mars a new home for humanity. Experience Mars like never before with an environment based on real NASA imagery. Explore the stunning, harsh, and mysterious landscapes of the Red Planet with accurate environmental settings and lighting.

Balance survival and colonization efforts as you gather resources, build structures, and terraform the Martian surface. Customize your base with a modular building system, ensuring each compartment is uniquely tailored to your needs. Play solo or team up with friends in co-op multiplayer mode. Work together to explore distant regions, gather resources, and defend against the lurking dangers of Mars. Delve into the remnants of past missions, scavenging old colony zones for valuable minerals and hidden treasures. Use advanced rovers equipped with thermal vision, night vision, and mining dredging scanners to uncover remote areas and underground resources. Beware the hidden dangers beneath the Martian surface. Old colony zones may hide more than the eye can see. Be ready for every situation.

Utilize your vehicles designed for remote exploration, equipped with expanded compartments and survival reservoirs. Discover unknown technological components to enhance your tools. Master the intricate crafting system with excavations from mineral deposits, use branching components in various developments and combine sub-components to produce final products. Survive the extreme conditions of Mars, including sandstorms, radiation zones, and temperature fluctuations. Manage your health, oxygen, hunger, and thirst while facing environmental challenges that can damage your equipment and threaten your survival.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!