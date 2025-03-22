Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: cyan worlds, Myst

Myst Remake Releases Expansive "Age Of Rime" Update

A new major update has been added to the modern remake of the beloved game Myst, bringing players into the new "Age of Rime"

Article Summary Experience the new "Age of Rime" in the Myst remake with stunning snowy seascapes and a detailed laboratory.

Explore new narrative elements, lore, and visual enhancements with sweeping mountain vistas in the Myst expansion.

Enjoy new features like zoom, Intel XeSS support, and Color Context Subtitles for color-based puzzles.

Discover graphical improvements and ASW support for enhanced VR experiences across Myst Island and beyond.

Cyan Worlds dropped a new update this week for their modern remake of the game Myst, bringing with it bonus content for players to explore. Referring to the content as the Age of Rime, players will explore a new seascape location that Atrus would have visited with his family before the events of both games. We have further details about it below, as the content is live on PC, consoles, and VR.

Age of Rime

The Age of Rime introduces players to the snowy, mountainous seascape that Atrus and his family would visit in years past, before the events of Myst and Riven upended their lives. Sweeping vistas, beautiful ice structures, and fantastical natural phenomena await new visitors. This breathtaking new Age also houses a detailed laboratory space where bold experiments were made, delving into the mysterious nature of Linking Books themselves. This new version of Rime includes all-new narrative beats, new lore, and new sights to behold.

Added Rime with all-new narrative beats, lore, and visuals.

Added the ability to zoom in on things.

Support was added for Intel XeSS and TSR (Windows only) supersampling.

An option for Color Context Subtitles has been added to the Interface settings menu. This will show text next to puzzles that require seeing particular colors to figure out a solution.

Major graphical improvements were made to Quest on Myst Island and other areas of the game. ASW has been enabled to accommodate this.

Myst

Visit the starkly beautiful Myst island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Explore the deeper connections and uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal. Including new art, sound, interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization, the highly anticipated modern, definitive Myst experience has finally arrived! Like never before you can now be a part of the surrealistic adventure that will become your world!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!