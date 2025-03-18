Posted in: Conventions, Games, GDC, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Lost Colony, GDC 2025

ARK: Lost Colony Releases New Trailer During GDC 2025

ARK: Lost Colony released a new trailer during GDC 2025 this year, as we got an animated introduction into the latest entry

Article Summary ARK: Lost Colony trailer debuts at GDC 2025, revealing new story arc in the ARK series.

Explore Arat Prime, battling demons and completing missions to protect the ARK universe.

Features Michelle Yeoh and MAPPA animation, bridging ARK Extinction to ARK 2.

Survivors face new challenges, powers, and tames in this expansive DLC.

Studio Wildcard dropped a brand new trailer for their next entry into the ARK series at GDC 2025, as ARK: Lost Colony is on the way. Essentially serving as a brand new DLC expansion for the game, the game takes you to where it all began on Arat Prime, as you battle demons who roam the planet trying to undo all of the things that happened at the end of ARK Extinction. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as we're waiting to find out when the new content will be released.

ARK: Lost Colony

Confront the demons of Arat Prime — the birthplace of the ARKs — in ASA's first massive canonical expansion pack, ARK: Lost Colony! Starring Michelle Yeoh as Mei Yin in cinematic anime sequences by legendary Japanese studio MAPPA, the epic new story of ARK: Lost Colony bridges the gap from ARK Extinction to ARK Genesis and into the world of ARK 2. As you follow in Mei Yin's footsteps through an intense journey into the heart of darkness, you'll unlock powerful "Lost" character ability trees, befriend exotic tames, craft "Cursed" tiers of gear, and master advanced new building systems!

But beware, the frozen wastes of Arat Prime are not devoid of intelligent life; on the contrary, the city has become a war-torn battleground between twisted Element-powered 'factions' seeking to undo what was accomplished at the end of ARK Extinction. Together with generations of heroes, you'll unite the past and the future of ARK! ARK: Lost Colony will present survivors with thrilling new challenges as they become the hunted in a vast occupied city and gain access to powerful new kinds of character abilities, unique gear, building systems, and phenomenally exotic tames. Will Survivors be able to face down the demons lurking in Arat Prime and connect ARK's past and future?

