ARK: Survival Team Announces New Game Called For The Stars

Snail Games have revealed their latest project in the works, as they go sci-fi into the depths of space with For The Stars

Article Summary Snail Games unveils "For The Stars," a sci-fi exploration game with vast, diverse planets to conquer.

Players become explorers, uncover alien secrets, and build outposts in a multiplayer universe.

Unique features include advanced construction, customizable spacecraft, and dynamic combat.

Collaborate with friends or compete with others in a persistent galaxy filled with hidden treasures.

Developer and publisher Snail Games, the same team that worked on Ark: Survival Ascended and Bellwright, announced a new AAA project on the way called For The Stars. The game will have you exploring the depths of space as you travel to diverse planets, each of them with various wonders and mysteries. It will be up to you to take on hostile forces, forge alliances, and build a legacy as you find your place in the galaxy. The game has no timetable for release, but we have the latest trailer and more for you here.

For The Stars

Playing as an intrepid explorer and scientist, For The Stars invites you to travel from world to world, uncovering the secrets of alien civilizations, seeking out rare and exotic creatures, and harnessing resources to tame the deadly biomes you encounter on a vast array of diverse planets waiting to be explored. In For The Stars' ambitious, persistent multiplayer universe, you will establish and expand outposts across the cosmos, conquer the challenges of hostile biomes, forge alliances, and build a legacy that spans the galaxy.

Diverse Worlds: Each planet you visit offers new challenges and rewards, with distinct ecosystems, creatures and resources. From lush, verdant worlds to barren, rocky landscapes, the variety ensures no two explorations are the same.

Each planet you visit offers new challenges and rewards, with distinct ecosystems, creatures and resources. From lush, verdant worlds to barren, rocky landscapes, the variety ensures no two explorations are the same. Strange Alien Ruins: Discover remnants of lost civilizations, ancient ruins, and hidden treasures that tell the stories of the cosmos.

Discover remnants of lost civilizations, ancient ruins, and hidden treasures that tell the stories of the cosmos. Unique Resources: Collect and harness strange resources found on different planets. Build advanced outposts, craft powerful tools, and develop cutting-edge technology needed to overcome each world's challenges.

Collect and harness strange resources found on different planets. Build advanced outposts, craft powerful tools, and develop cutting-edge technology needed to overcome each world's challenges. Advanced Construction: Establish and expand outposts on various planets. Balance your needs with laboratories, factories, and living quarters. Your ingenuity and strategy will determine the success of your colonies and determine if they can withstand the trials of space.

Establish and expand outposts on various planets. Balance your needs with laboratories, factories, and living quarters. Your ingenuity and strategy will determine the success of your colonies and determine if they can withstand the trials of space. Extensive Research: Start with advanced technologies that you can innovate on. Unlock new technologies by studying alien artifacts and natural phenomena. Research to help you overcome specific challenges, build more efficient outposts, create advanced equipment, and explore further into the unknown.

Start with advanced technologies that you can innovate on. Unlock new technologies by studying alien artifacts and natural phenomena. Research to help you overcome specific challenges, build more efficient outposts, create advanced equipment, and explore further into the unknown. Customizable Spacecraft: Design and build your own spacecraft to travel between planets. Each ship can be tailored to your specific needs using resources and technology you have found, whether it's for combat, exploration, or resource gathering.

Design and build your own spacecraft to travel between planets. Each ship can be tailored to your specific needs using resources and technology you have found, whether it's for combat, exploration, or resource gathering. Dynamic Combat: Engage in fast-paced combat using both futuristic weapons and special abilities with alien origins. Customize your arsenal for counterplay against hostile alien creatures, enemy players, and other threats.

Engage in fast-paced combat using both futuristic weapons and special abilities with alien origins. Customize your arsenal for counterplay against hostile alien creatures, enemy players, and other threats. Multiplayer Exploration: Team up with friends or make new allies as you explore the galaxy together in a persistent multiplayer universe. Collaborate on building projects, share discoveries, and tackle challenges as a united front. Choose to enter contested regions to fight other players for control of the galaxy.

