Armored Core VI Confirmed To Be Released On August 25th Bandai Namco has released new details and a gameplay trailer for Armored Core VI, along with an August release date.

Bandai Namco officially announced this morning that they will release Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon for PC and consoles on August 25th. The news came down with a brand new gameplay trailer, giving you a good three minutes' worth of action as they show off the mechanics and drop a little lore for the story. We also learned today that they will be releasing two special editions with physical items for you to collect, as there will be a Collector's Edition and a Premium Edition. You can check out all of this below as the game is headed to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as for PC via Steam.

"A mysterious new substance called "Coral" was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity's technological and communications capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System. Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance. The player infiltrates Rubicon as an independent mercenary and finds themselves in a struggle over the substance with the corporations and other factions."

"Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is full of mech action, including fast-paced battles, in-depth customization, and thrilling boss fights. Featuring highly mobile and highly customizable mechas, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will put players in fast-paced battles, where they can make full use of offensive and defensive maneuvers on both land and in the air to overcome foes. To be the most successful and profitable mercenary on Rubicon 3, players must master rapidly changing combat distances, using the environment for protective cover, and omnidirectional battles to overcome challenging enemies and situations.