Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In April 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $26.30 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $13.18 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $10.63 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $10.36 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $6.93

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset consisting of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG69/GG70: $120.97 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG44/GG70: $77.28 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG70/GG70: $71.25 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG68/GG70: $51.31 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG67/GG70: $46.94 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG35/GG70: $33.46 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare: GG38/GG70: $26.18 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG40/GG70: $25.34 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare: GG41/GG70: $24.83 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG56/GG70: $22.67 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG50/GG70: $21.37 Zacian V Special Illustration Rare: GG48/GG70: $19.98 Entei V Special Illustration Rare: GG36/GG70: $17.53 Simisear VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG37/GG70: $15.72 Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: GG60/GG70: $15.70

Major drop. The cards of both the standard set and special set are down. Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare is down $43, Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare is down $10, Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare is down $17, and the Special Illustration Rares held a bit stronger.