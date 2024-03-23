Posted in: Dead Island 2, Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dambuster Studio
Dead Island 2 Reveals More About The SoLA Festival Expansion
Deep Silver and DamBuster Studio finally revealed a brand new addition to Dead Island 2, as the SoLA Festival is on the way.
- Dead Island 2's SoLA Festival expansion launches April 17, 2024, featuring an eerie music fest.
- A new storyline with a virus turning attendees into zombies introduces the beat of the Autophage.
- New foes include 'Whipper' and 'Clotter,' apex zombies with grotesque abilities and attacks.
- Annihilate the undead with new Legendary Weapons like the Ripper and the Sawblade Launcher.
Deep Silver and DamBuster Studio have dropped details about the long-awaited second major expansion for Dead Island 2, as the SoLA Festival is on the way. Revealed back in June 2023, players will see a concert of sorts, as you'll experience the usual Southern California outdoor rock concert with a twist. We have the details for you here, as the content will arrive on April 17, 2024.
Dead Island 2 – SoLA
Stage dive into the heart of SoLA, the ultimate Californian music festival, built upon ancient grounds. Stalking the pulsating heart of LA's final rave is a psychedelic beat that has unleashed total chaos, leaving nothing but a rotting crater of gore and a malevolent presence haunting the shadows. Something is out there, and it's still hungry.
- New Storyline: A deadly virus sweeps through The Valley, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies as a chthonic rhythm calls from beyond: the beat of the Autophage. Lured to the festival by an enigmatic warning message, players must explore SoLA's ruins and put a stop to this otherworldly menace.
- New Location: A visceral, gore-drenched music festival in the heart of HELL-A echoing to the sound of The Beat, which threatens to turn the living into zombies and could soon make its way out of the forsaken city and across the globe.
- New Enemies: Including the Whipper, a new apex variant enemy, driven mad with self-loathing by the Autophage. Their compulsion to self-mutilate has turned them into a horrific nightmare of disemboweled intestines, allowing them to lash out at range. Along with this mangled creature is the Clotter, another new unsettling apex zombie, that can decompose into a revolting pile of gore, making it immune from damage in that form, and then reform elsewhere to continue the fight. Capable of firing a powerful jet of putrid blood from their heart, it's deadly both up close and at a distance.
- New Legendary Weapons: Tear the undead apart with the Ripper, a deadly fusion of a baseball bat and circular saw into a percussive machine of dismemberment. For slicing at a distance, try the Sawblade Launcher: a heavy weapon firing rotary sawblades; this is the perfect weapon for ranged decapitation and dismemberment.