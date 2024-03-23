Posted in: Dead Island 2, Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dambuster Studio

Dead Island 2 Reveals More About The SoLA Festival Expansion

Deep Silver and DamBuster Studio finally revealed a brand new addition to Dead Island 2, as the SoLA Festival is on the way.

Article Summary Dead Island 2's SoLA Festival expansion launches April 17, 2024, featuring an eerie music fest.

A new storyline with a virus turning attendees into zombies introduces the beat of the Autophage.

New foes include 'Whipper' and 'Clotter,' apex zombies with grotesque abilities and attacks.

Annihilate the undead with new Legendary Weapons like the Ripper and the Sawblade Launcher.

Deep Silver and DamBuster Studio have dropped details about the long-awaited second major expansion for Dead Island 2, as the SoLA Festival is on the way. Revealed back in June 2023, players will see a concert of sorts, as you'll experience the usual Southern California outdoor rock concert with a twist. We have the details for you here, as the content will arrive on April 17, 2024.

Dead Island 2 – SoLA

Stage dive into the heart of SoLA, the ultimate Californian music festival, built upon ancient grounds. Stalking the pulsating heart of LA's final rave is a psychedelic beat that has unleashed total chaos, leaving nothing but a rotting crater of gore and a malevolent presence haunting the shadows. Something is out there, and it's still hungry.

New Storyline: A deadly virus sweeps through The Valley, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies as a chthonic rhythm calls from beyond: the beat of the Autophage. Lured to the festival by an enigmatic warning message, players must explore SoLA's ruins and put a stop to this otherworldly menace.

A deadly virus sweeps through The Valley, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies as a chthonic rhythm calls from beyond: the beat of the Autophage. Lured to the festival by an enigmatic warning message, players must explore SoLA's ruins and put a stop to this otherworldly menace. New Location: A visceral, gore-drenched music festival in the heart of HELL-A echoing to the sound of The Beat, which threatens to turn the living into zombies and could soon make its way out of the forsaken city and across the globe.

A visceral, gore-drenched music festival in the heart of HELL-A echoing to the sound of The Beat, which threatens to turn the living into zombies and could soon make its way out of the forsaken city and across the globe. New Enemies: Including the Whipper, a new apex variant enemy, driven mad with self-loathing by the Autophage. Their compulsion to self-mutilate has turned them into a horrific nightmare of disemboweled intestines, allowing them to lash out at range. Along with this mangled creature is the Clotter, another new unsettling apex zombie, that can decompose into a revolting pile of gore, making it immune from damage in that form, and then reform elsewhere to continue the fight. Capable of firing a powerful jet of putrid blood from their heart, it's deadly both up close and at a distance.

Including the Whipper, a new apex variant enemy, driven mad with self-loathing by the Autophage. Their compulsion to self-mutilate has turned them into a horrific nightmare of disemboweled intestines, allowing them to lash out at range. Along with this mangled creature is the Clotter, another new unsettling apex zombie, that can decompose into a revolting pile of gore, making it immune from damage in that form, and then reform elsewhere to continue the fight. Capable of firing a powerful jet of putrid blood from their heart, it's deadly both up close and at a distance. New Legendary Weapons: Tear the undead apart with the Ripper, a deadly fusion of a baseball bat and circular saw into a percussive machine of dismemberment. For slicing at a distance, try the Sawblade Launcher: a heavy weapon firing rotary sawblades; this is the perfect weapon for ranged decapitation and dismemberment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!