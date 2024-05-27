Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief, Blazing Griffin Studio

Arsène Lupin – Once A Thief Announced For PC & Consoles

Microids revealed their latest game, Arsène Lupin – Once A Thief, with a new trailer, as it's coming to PC and all three consoles.

Explore Arsène Lupin's early adventures and origins in a prequel narrative.

Engage in heists, solve puzzles, and don disguises in adventure-puzzle gameplay.

Play as both Lupin and his rival, Detective Ganimard, for multiple perspectives.

Indie game developer Blazing Griffin Studio and publisher Microids announced their latest game this morning as they revealed Arsène Lupin – Once A Thief. The game serves as a prequel of sorts to the series written by Maurice Leblanc, as you explore how the legend of Arsène Lupin came to be in his early years. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released sometime in 2024 for multiple PC platforms and all three major consoles.

Arsène Lupin – Once A Thief

Experience Arsène Lupin's transformation from whimsical burglar to legendary hero. The narrative unfolds through captivating fireside conversations between Arsene Lupin and the author, Maurice Leblanc. Lupin recounts his past exploits to Leblanc, allowing players to actively participate in these renowned escapades. In this adventure-puzzle game, dive into a captivating journey that explores the early life, loves, and crimes of the iconic gentleman thief. Immerse yourself in his famous tales, playing as both Lupin and Detective Ganimard; his tireless antagonist, offering unique perspectives on legendary stories like The Arrest of Arsène Lupin and Herlock Sholmes Arrives Too Late.

Master the art of thievery – Explore many environments, solve puzzles, and take on a variety of disguises as you take on exciting criminal escapades while constantly striving to outsmart the law. And stay one step ahead.

Explore many environments, solve puzzles, and take on a variety of disguises as you take on exciting criminal escapades while constantly striving to outsmart the law. And stay one step ahead. The Artistic world of Lupin – Marvel at the vibrant artistry, reminiscent of an illustrated storybook., and meet colorful characters straight out of the stories of Lupin as he retells his own escapades with a flair for the dramatic.

– Marvel at the vibrant artistry, reminiscent of an illustrated storybook., and meet colorful characters straight out of the stories of Lupin as he retells his own escapades with a flair for the dramatic. Experience the legends – Join Lupin and Maurice Leblanc by the fireside as they retell a selection of Lupin's most famous stories and experience them from whole new perspectives.

– Join Lupin and Maurice Leblanc by the fireside as they retell a selection of Lupin's most famous stories and experience them from whole new perspectives. Investigate and deduce – See the stories from a fresh perspective as you immerse yourself in Ganimard's role, searching for evidence, interrogating suspects, creating timelines, and connecting the dots to pursue and apprehend your legendary adversary.

