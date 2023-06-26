Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atrificer's Tower, indie games, RodentGames

Artificer's Tower Releases Free Demo To Promote The Game

You can play a free demo of Artificer’s Tower right now, as the team is promoting the game before it comes out next year.

Indie game developer and publisher RodentGames has released a new free demo for Artificer's Tower, as they're using it to help promote the game. Right now, the team isn't planning to release it just yet, as they currently have it dialed in for somewhere in Q2 2024 on Steam. But for the time being, they want you to play the game a bit, and not just for a short period of time or in Early Access. So they've created a build to give you an idea of what to expect. The demo is live right now as we have more info and a trailer below.

"Artificer's Tower tasks budding mages with becoming masters of the magical arts. Taking inspiration from titles like Fallout Shelter, Artificer's Tower combines elements of both resource management and colony sim genres as well as tower defense. Build a variety of unique rooms to form wildly-shaped wizard towers while welcoming in new mages, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Create barracks for your mages to sleep in, classrooms to teach them spells, trap rooms for fending off enemies, and much more."

Build Your Dream Tower: Be the architect you've always dreamed of and build your mage tower however you see fit. Add rooms for your mage's to learn, create traps, enchant weapons, create potions, and more.

Be the architect you've always dreamed of and build your mage tower however you see fit. Add rooms for your mage's to learn, create traps, enchant weapons, create potions, and more. Defend Your Home: There's always someone out to try and steal your magic! Fend off enemies using traps and spells and watch them drop like flies.

There's always someone out to try and steal your magic! Fend off enemies using traps and spells and watch them drop like flies. Manage and Train Your Mages: Keep your tower running efficiently by keeping your mages happy. Pay them generous wages, fulfill their needs, keep them entertained, and your wizarding empire will thrive.

Keep your tower running efficiently by keeping your mages happy. Pay them generous wages, fulfill their needs, keep them entertained, and your wizarding empire will thrive. Craft New Materials: Start with simple recipes and work your way towards complex crafting chains as your mages advance in their studies.

Start with simple recipes and work your way towards complex crafting chains as your mages advance in their studies. Summon Bosses: Even the nastiest creatures wish to wipe your mages off the map. Summon powerful bosses, each with their own army of followers. Show off the strength of your tower and its mages to take them down.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!