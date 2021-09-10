Asmodee Announces New Game 7 Wonders: Architects

Asmodee along with Repos Production announced a new tabletop release this week as we'll soon be getting 7 Wonders: Architects. The game will have you working on the ancient wonders with a streamlined gameplay system and easy-to-understand rules, as you do your best to recreate many of the world's wonders. The game is set to arrive sometime this Fall for $50, designed to be for 2-4 players. You can check out the details below as we wait for an official release date.

7 Wonders: Architects empowers up to seven players to race to become a leader of the Ancient World by completing an architectural wonder that will last through the ages. Players receive an unconstructed Wonder at the beginning of the game, and must collect resources to build their society, develop military might to navigate conflicts, oversee resource management, research science improvements, and collect civil victory points as they race to leave their mark on World History. Each game of 7 Wonders: Architects is unique as players deploy different strategies to win, giving the game high replay value and allowing fans of the 7 Wonders franchise to easily bring friends and family into the fold. The rules have been re-imagined from the ground-up with family gameplay in mind, making for a quicker, easier to understand and more family friendly experience.

"As I get older, I play more games with my family than a gaming group. This got me thinking about games that are welcoming to newcomers and can be enjoyed by friends and families," Antoine Bauza, the creator of the 7 Wonders franchise, said. "7 Wonders: Architects is built around the idea that games can be enjoyed by anyone, even players who are new to the hobby. Games like 7 Wonders Architects are perfect for introducing more people to our hobby and I look forward to welcoming a new generation of board game enthusiasts."