Asmodee Enters New Distribution Agreement For Lotería

Asmodee annoucned they have entered into a new distribution agreement for the game Lotería, bringing a new version of the title to the U.S.

Bilingual English-Spanish editions of Lotería debut at Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble in Spring 2026.

Collaboration with Dreamstar Farms and Don Clemente aims to share Lotería’s cultural heritage nationwide.

Lotería’s new edition features updated rhymes and celebrates tradition, family, and cultural connection.

Asmodee USA has recently announced a new distribution partnership, becoming the exclusive U.S. distributor for the game Lotería. The team is working with Dreamstar Farms and Don Clemente Inc. to bring the original Mexican bingo back to the States with special bilingual editions, across all retail and e-commerce channels as you'll see the game pop up in Target, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart for Spring 2026. We have a few quotes from the announcement for you below, as you can see what the new version coming to the U.S. will look like here. No word yet on an launch date beyond the Spring window, but we do know it'll run for $15.

Asmodee to Distribute Lotería

"For over a century, Lotería has united friends and families through tradition and togetherness. We're thrilled to introduce this new bilingual edition—and share this cultural game in different languages, and for generations to come," said Luis Landin, president of Don Clemente, Inc., owners of the Loteria trademark, verses and artwork.

"Lotería is a bridge between generations and a cultural touchstone that has created memories for families for decades," states Julien Sharp, Country Manager, asmodee USA. "We are proud to partner with Dreamstar Farms to support the continued growth and accessibility of this important title. This collaboration reflects our commitment to championing games that celebrate culture, community, and the universal joy of play."

"Lotería is more than a game. It is a vibrant world of symbols, stories, and tradition, a living piece of cultural heritage shared across generations. Through our partnership with asmodee to bring and distribute Lotería to families across the U.S., we are excited for players to pull their first card, read the new rhymes in English or Spanish, and experience the richness of this beloved tradition together," states Geoffrey Gray, Co-Founder of Dreamstar, a game studio based in Mexico City.

