Posted in: eSports, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asphalt Legends Unite, ferrari

Asphalt Legends Unite Announces New Esports Tournament With Ferrari

Asphalt Legends Unite is holding a brand new esports tournament over the remainder of 2024, as they've partnered with Ferrari for the event

Article Summary Asphalt Legends Unite partners with Ferrari and HP for a 2024 esports event.

Qualifying rounds feature iconic Ferrari cars like the SF90 XX Stradale and 488 Challenge Evo.

Top racers will compete in Spain on December 18 for a €20,000 prize pool.

Event accessible on multiple platforms, offering prizes just for participating.

Gameloft announced this week they have formed a new partnership with Ferrari and HP to hold a new esports event for Asphalt Legends Unite. The Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series will kick off online competitions featuring specific cars in a couple of days, as players have several qualifying rounds happening through September 18, eventually leading to an in-person competition taking place in Spain on December 18. We have more details about the event for you below, along with a lovely little teaser trailer, as you can register to compete in the event on their website.

Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series

In order to stake their claim as the world's best, players can take part in a series of four time-limited events, with each one focused on an iconic Ferrari automobile. Each round is open to players of any skill level, with no entry requirements or limits on attempts, and players can choose to compete on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. The Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series qualifying rounds will take place:

First qualifying round – August 15th until August 22nd, with races featuring the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

August 15th until August 22nd, with races featuring the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Second qualifying round – August 29th until September 4th, with races featuring the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo

August 29th until September 4th, with races featuring the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo Third qualifying round – September 5th until September 11th, with races featuring the Ferrari 599XX Evo

September 5th until September 11th, with races featuring the Ferrari 599XX Evo Fourth qualifying round – September 12th until September 18th, with races featuring the Ferrari FXX K

September 12th until September 18th, with races featuring the Ferrari FXX K Finals – December 18th on-site and live-streamed from Ferrari Land in PortAventura World located in Salou, Spain, and will feature the premier of the Ferrari 499P Modificata.

The two fastest racers from each qualifying round will compete against each other at Ferrari Land on December 18th, with the €20,000 prize pool split amongst the 8 finalists. Special physical prizes will be distributed between the finalists and all players who take part in the qualifying rounds, with Ferrari special prizes up for grabs simply for registering and playing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!