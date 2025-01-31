Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Joystick Ventures, SUGOI Showcase

SUGOI Showcase Announced For Late March 2025

Organizers behind The Game Awards for Games Who Can't Afford the Game Awards have revealed the SUGOI Showcase happening in March

Article Summary SUGOI Showcase 2025 to air on YouTube, March 27, spotlighting indie game talents post-GDC.

Free submissions open until Feb. 20 for developers with creative, standout indie games.

Event highlights 35 games with a YouTube stream and dedicated Steam page.

Inspired by the success of TGAGWCAGA, fostering indie game community positivity.

Joystick Ventures, the indie game company behind The Game Awards for Games Who Can't Afford the Game Awards, has announced a new event on the way called the SUGOI Showcase. This will essentially be an indie game livestream taking place after GDC 2025, as a place to highlight talented teams in the industry going into the Spring. The SUGOI Showcase 2025 airs as a digital event on YouTube on Thursday, March 27, but a time has not been announced. We have more details below along with how teams can sign up to participate.

SUGOI Showcase 2025

The first S-video Ultra-64 Gameboy Object Icon (SUGOI) Showcase is here to prove that yes, you can create something amazing with a name like that. The showcase is spotlighting games that live up to their name – ridiculously awesome. Games that show new angles on beloved genres, go off the rails and break the rules a bit, or are just so odd that they leave a mark. SUGOI wants to showcase developers whose heart exceeds their marketing budget. Developers with titles that fit the bill can submit here through Thursday, Feb. 20. Submission and participation are free, with a showcase to premiere on YouTube and a Steam page highlighting the 35 indie games selected.

SUGOI Showcase follows the successful last-minute awards show idea last December by Joystick Ventures and Pengonauts Studio to help promote their own game, StarVaders, while side-stepping the gaming industry's typically steep costs of showcase participation. The showcase strives to carry the warmth and positivity generated by the gaming community in response to TGAGWCAGAs into the new year.

"Our game awards idea became bigger than we ever dreamed. We thought we'd only get responses from maybe 15 or so other games," said Andrea Alvarez, Marketing Manager at Joystick Ventures. "We received more than 600 responses. We're glad the success of TGAGWCAGA served as a springboard for our next opportunity to show you some truly cool games you may not have seen otherwise."

