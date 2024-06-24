Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asphalt Legends Unite, Frankie Muniz

Asphalt Legends Unite Receives New Trailer With Frankie Muniz

Gameloft dropped a new trailer for their upcoming game Asphalt Legends Unite, as this one stars Frankie Muniz for some reason.

Asphalt Legends Unite to launch on PC, consoles, and mobile on July 17, 2024.

Game features 185 tracks, customizations, and over 900 solo career events.

Players can join Clubs, race live with 8 players, and compete for exclusive cars.

Developer and publisher Gameloft has released a new trailer for their upcoming racing title Asphalt Legends Unite, and for some reason, it stars Frankie Muniz. Yes, that Frankie Muniz from Malcolm In The Middle, talking about how awesome the game is. We're not entirely sure why he's here beyond the fact that he's changed from being an actor to a racer, but you know what, he looks like he's having fun. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released pn PC, consoles, and mobile devices on July 17, 2024.

Asphalt Legends Unite

Race with the most amazing speed machines handpicked among world-renowned manufacturers. Upgrade their stats, pick the color of their brake calipers, add carbon parts (and more) to fully customize your rides. Feel the thrill of gravity-defying races across 185 tracks in 13 real-world locations, such as San Francisco, Cairo, or Osaka. Race around giant tornadoes in the American wilderness, avoid landslides in the Himalayas, and much more! Complete over 900 solo career events or participate in live 8-player races for the ultimate rewards! You can even create a Club and unite with other players to raise its prestige and unlock milestone rewards.

Race with your Club members to unlock milestone rewards and rise up the ranks of the Club leaderboard. You can also create your own private races to challenge your Club friends on any of the racetracks. Compete in daily events to rack up extra resources for your rides. You can also play Special Events to win exclusive cars while competing in dedicated game modes. As the game is regularly updated, there are always new rides, new features or new tracks on their way. Experience sharp manual controls to drive like a pro racer, or choose the casual-friendly TouchDrive control scheme that streamlines steering so you can focus on the fun!

