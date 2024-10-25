Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Frostpunk, Frostpunk: Beyond The Ice

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice Confirms Release For Next Week

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is coming out on mobile devices sooner than expected, as the game will drop next week for iOS and Android

Article Summary Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice launches on iOS and Android on Oct 29, bringing a cold survival challenge to mobile.

Manage a steam-powered city, face ethical dilemmas, and lead survivors in a new ice age mobile experience.

Engage in unique minigames like Stock Market and Animal Shelter, exclusive to the mobile Frostpunk.

Trade and develop resources in Industries with multiplayer social features to enhance gameplay.

Com2uS and NetEase Games have confirmed the release date for Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is happening sooner than expected, as the game will be available on mobile next week. The game is basically a mobile version of 11 Bit Studios' popular city-building survival game, giving players an edition they can play on-the-go while trying to save humanity from a brand-new ice age. Now we know the game will be out on October 29 for both iOS and Android. We have more details about it for you here and the latest trailer above before it comes out on Tuesday.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice

Players will manage a steam-powered city stuck in a sudden ice age, gather other survivors and face ethical dilemmas as they try to guide the city to survival and prosperity. Similar to the original Frostpunk, themes of efficiency versus morality will appear in the mobile version as players must constantly decide whether to distribute the limited resources in the city to win the people's support or use them for the city's development. Each of these decisions can affect how the game unfolds, and may even lead players to becoming respected leaders or feared dictators.

Additionally, players can participate in various minigames, including the Stock Market that recreates an early 18th-century stock trading system; the Animal Shelter that saves endangered animals; the Pub with different board games; and the Hospital that treats sick patients. Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice offers mobile-exclusive features, such as multiplayer social elements. The main social feature is the industry system in which players choose one of five Featured Industries — Engineering, Agriculture, Technology, Healthcare, and Finance — early in the game and develop the city with industry-related resources and skills. Each industry offers essential products for development, and special items from other industries can be obtained through trading with other players.

