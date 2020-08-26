Dutch '87 Arrives in Predator: Hunting Grounds Next Week

If you've ever wanted to play as a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, now's your chance. Predator: Hunting Grounds is adding a new Dutch '87 skin in a paid DLC pack set to arrive on PlayStation 4 next week. Major Alan Schaefer (yes, that's his real name) is special in that he gets two different opportunities to make an appearance in Predator: Hunting Grounds. There's already a Dutch 2025 in-game, so now there's the opportunity to make things twice as nice with all-new paid DLC.

The new DLC pack for Predator: Hunting Grounds will net you 8 new tint customizations, early access to Dutch's Mercenary weapon with an underbarrel grenade launcher and hip fire, as well as the classic Dutch skin to tie it all together. It's headed out for release on PlayStation 4 on September 1. In addition to the introduction of the Dutch skin, the 2.0 Patch is dropping on August 28, the same day as a Free Trial, which will be made available on the PlayStation Store. The trial will run from 10 AM ET on August 28 through 10 AM ET on August 30 for players who have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

You can play the trial with friends, but everyone must download it so you can play together. What's more, if you enjoy the game and make progress, then want to keep playing, you can purchase the game and continue on from there without missing a beat. The IllFonic team has teased much more to come as well, with "a lot more being created by the team" in September. If you enjoy Predator: Hunting Grounds, you'll want to keep your eyes and ears open for more goodies coming down the pipeline. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop.