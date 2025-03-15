Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asphalt Legends Unite, LEGO Technic

Asphalt Legends Unite To Add LEGO Technic Vehicles

If you're a fan of LEGO Technic, then you should check out the new collab for Asphalt Legends Unite, as some new vehicles have arrived

Gameloft released a cool new update for Asphalt Legends Unite this week, adding new LEGO Technic vehicles to the game as a special collaboration. A select number of vehicles from the popular advanced toy brand will be making their way into the game, starting with the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray you see here, which comes with a special Collector Mode event. You can read the full details from the team as this content is live now.

Asphalt Legends Unite x LEGO Technic

The LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray introduces builders to engineering with realistic movements and mechanisms like steering, a moving eight-cylinder engine, differential, and opening doors and hood. Eye-catching with vibrant colors, it will make the perfect display piece for sports car fans. LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray features realistic movement to introduce LEGO builders to the universe of engineering.

To celebrate this partnership, an action-packed, limited-time Collector Mode event is kicking off today and running until March 23. Players across all platforms and regions can show off their racing prowess by taking part in a special single-player racing event where they'll need to collect LEGO Technic disks scattered across San Francisco within a set amount of time. The more LEGO Technic disks they collect, the more time will be added to keep the race going. Best of all, the total number of LEGO Technic disks will be tracked and compared against all racers via leaderboards.

