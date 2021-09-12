Pokémon TCG Celebrations ETB Promo Revealed: Greninja Star

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the full contents of their Celebrations Elite Trainer Box. Celebrations is the highly-anticipated 25th Anniversary Set which will include a 25-card set of all holographic offerings and a 25-card subset featuring reprints of popular cards from the past quarter-century. In addition to all of this, the Celebrations products will include SWSH Black Star Promos that bring back retired, classic mechanics such as Lv.X, Dark and Light Pokémon, trainer-specific Pokémon, and more. We knew most of what would appear in the Celebrations Elite Trainer Box, but the major new reveal here is the artwork for the promo card: the Greninja Star.

The Pokémon Star is a retired style of card that features Pokémon in their Shiny forms. Here, Shiny Greninja appears on the promo card in its gleaming black color variant. Here is the full breakdown of what the Celebrations Elite Trainer Box will include:

10 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 4-card booster packs

5 additional Pokémon TCG booster packs (These will be from main series expansions, though it has not yet been confirmed which packs will be included and if this will be the same for every Elite Trainer Box.)

1 special foil card featuring Greninja (This is the above Greninja Star)

65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon 25 logo and lightning tail design

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player's guide to the Celebrations expansion

A Pokémon TCG rulebook

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 acrylic condition markers

A collector's box

4 dividers

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Celebrations will have multiple waves of release with the major first release, which includes this Elite Trainer Box, coming on October 8th, 2021. You can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for openings of multiple Celebrations products thanks to The Pokémon Company. Note that there will also be a Center-exclusive version of the ETB that will include more items.