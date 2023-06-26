Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: baby shark, Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, Outright Games, The Pinkfong Company

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party Announced For Release In September

One of the most-watched songs on the internet is coming to video games as Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party arrives this Fall.

Get ready to have the popular song stuck in your head all over again as Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party will be coming to PC and consoles in September. Outright Games revealed they are working with The Pinkfong Company to release a rhythmic adventure game based on the characters from the uber-popular YouTube sensation. A family-friendly game that is primarily designed for younger kids to play, the game will challenge you to follow the patterns and keep in tune with the beat of the songs as you make your way to a special music festival across the sea. We have more info from the developers below, along with the announcement trailer you can enjoy, as the game is coming to all three major consoles and PC on September 15th, 2023.

"Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party is a cooperative rhythmic adventure where players will be fully immersed in the vibrant Baby Shark universe with one goal: to sing and have fun with friends and family. Players will swim across oceans as either Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, or Grandpa Shark to unlock the story of family and friendship as they complete each level. Players can swim solo or team up with up to 3 family members and friends in 4-player local co-op mode. Fans will get to enjoy 30 songs including catchy classics such as 'Baby Shark,' 'Disco Sharks,' and 'Shark Dance Party' on their oceanic adventure."

"The story unfolds in the unique style of following the Shark Family as they take a vacation across the ocean to the Fin-Tastic Festival, the biggest music contest in the whole ocean. Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party allows players to explore seven recognizable locations from the fan-favorite Baby Shark videos, such as the stunning Tropical Bay, the vast Ocean City, and the dark Kingdom of the Deep, to get to the festival. The game features Rhythm or Runner Mode, where players have to stay on the beat and complete levels to collect cards and stickers. For extra fun, the five playable characters from the Shark Family are customizable with unlockable costumes and skins to collect in-game."

"The game has been created with all family members in mind and designed to be accessible and educational for even the youngest Baby Shark fans. As they travel across the ocean, young gamers between 3-6 years old will also be helped to develop their psychomotor skills through rhythmic gameplay and a gradual difficulty curve. To help young players who are learning to read, the game developers have incorporated a full game voice-over for all dialogue, location names, and instructions. The game features festivals and holidays from around the globe, such as Día de los Santos as well as music from many genres like orchestral music, reggaeton, and rock. Short levels and easy repetition mechanics position Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party as the perfect introductory game for young gamers to learn how to play."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!