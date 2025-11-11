Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Black Desert Online, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Calpheon Ball 2025

Black Desert Announces Calpheon Ball 2025 Details

Black Desert will be holding their annual Calpheon Ball this December, as all three versions of the game will have their own celebrations

Article Summary Calpheon Ball 2025 announced for Black Desert, happening December 12 with new class reveal details.

Edania: The Demon Realm expansion launches on Black Desert Console with quests, bosses, and PvP zones.

Black Desert Mobile features the Land of the Morning Light: Seoul update with new tales and powerful bosses.

Master Class 2025 Tournament and Guild League Championship culminate with finals streamed live in November.

Pearl Abyss has revealed the details for the next major ball event happening in Black Desert, as we got new details about the Calpheon Ball 2025. Because it is Black Desert, and because its spread across three different titles, there's three different ways they're going to do celebrations. We have the finer details from the devs about all of them for you here, as the official ball will be held on December 12, 2025.

Black Desert – Calpheon Ball 2025

First revealed during the Heidel Ball, Pearl Abyss also announced that pre-registration for the brand-new class will begin on November 25. Continuing Black Desert's tradition of unveiling distinctive and dynamic combat styles, this new class is poised to bring a fresh layer of excitement to the battlefield. Full details about the new class will be unveiled during the Calpheon Ball. Before the festivities begin, the Master Class 2025 Tournament will reach its conclusion. This ultimate PvP showdown brings together the most skilled players of every class to compete for the title of true Master — the strongest representatives from each of the game's 30 classes will battle for supremacy. The Finals will take place on November 15 and November 16, 2025, broadcast live on the official Black Desert Twitch and YouTube channel.

Black Desert Console – Edania: The Demon Realm

The Edania: The Demon Realm expansion has opened its gates, inviting Adventurers into a realm where chaos and order, light and darkness intertwine. This massive update delivers new main quests, formidable bosses, monster zones, and PvP content "Throne of Edana." In Edania, players will uncover powerful new stories centered on the five fortress lords, Jordine, Rusalka, Enslar, Cartian, and Caphras, each guarding their domain. Through the Main Questline, Adventurers will investigate Edania's mysteries, accessible to characters Level 60 and above who completed the pre-requisite questline.

Edania Adventure Log – Seven chapters capturing tales from beyond the veil.

Seven chapters capturing tales from beyond the veil. Boss Subjugation – Weekly boss raids featuring legendary figures like Jordine and Enslar. Victors earn the Edana Rising Token, granting entry into the high-stakes PvP arena.

Weekly boss raids featuring legendary figures like Jordine and Enslar. Victors earn the Edana Rising Token, granting entry into the high-stakes PvP arena. Throne of Edana – A new free-for-all PvP battleground where only one Adventurer can claim the title of Edana. The reigning Edana will wield special privileges and must defend their throne weekly against new challengers.

A new free-for-all PvP battleground where only one Adventurer can claim the title of Edana. The reigning Edana will wield special privileges and must defend their throne weekly against new challengers. New Monster Zones – Discover new regions across Aetherion, Nymphamaré, Orbita, Tenebraum, and Zephyros Castles.

Discover new regions across Aetherion, Nymphamaré, Orbita, Tenebraum, and Zephyros Castles. Sovereign Sub-Weapon – A new Primordial-grade weapon can now be crafted through interaction with the Bonghwang Statue in Land of the Morning Light. Black Desert Mobile – Calpheon Ball 2025 & Land of the Morning Light: Seoul The Land of the Morning Light: Seoul Tale Collection update marks the dramatic conclusion to the saga that began with adventures in Donghae Province. Adventurers will wrap up their journeys through interconnected tales before unlocking five Bonus Tales, including The Tale of Go Yun, Yeonhwa, Jang Daeseung, Deposed Crown Prince, and Traveler, each adding new layers of lore and emotion to the world. Alongside this, new bosses arrive in the Black Shrine; Bihyung, Janghwa and Hongryeon, and Jigwi. Each of the new bosses brings unique mechanics and challenges up to Calamity Level 6. The 2025 Guild League Championship will also crown the strongest guilds across all regions. The Semifinals and Finals will take place on November 16, 2025, and stream live on the official Black Desert Mobile YouTube Channel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!