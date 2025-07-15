Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d

Dungeons & Dragons Announces New 2025 Starter Set

Dungeons & Dragons has a brand-new Starter Set that will be released this Fall, as Heroes of the Borderlands arrives this September

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons unveils Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Set launching September 2025.

Designed for updated 2024-2025 D&D rules, ideal for both new and veteran adventurers.

Starter Set includes adventure booklets, maps, cards, tokens, dice, and quick-start guides.

Offers 40-60 hours of gameplay with iconic classes, monsters, and classic D&D experiences.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a brand-new Starter Set coming to Dungeons & Dragons this year called Heroes of the Borderlands. This set has been designed to work with the updated rules set that was released across 2024-2025, giving both new and experienced players a new jumping-off point for whatever adventures they may wish to have, with enough content and additional materials to make the game come alive. They are offering up both a digital and a physical edition for $50, or a two-in-one for $55. We have more details about it below, as it's currently up for pre-order, set to launch on September 16, 2025.

Dungeons & Dragons – Heroes of the Borderlands

Heroes of the Borderlands is the biggest D&D starter set ever made. It includes everything a new group needs to pick up and start playing right out of the box. This box is filled with things that will make your set-up and play easier such as physical maps, class boards, monster cards, spell cards, NPC cards, tokens, and dice. The included guides help walk newcomers through creating memorable characters, navigating classic D&D settings, forging through epic quests, fighting iconic monsters, and more. Three adventure booklets deliver fun that can be enjoyed in bite-sized, one-hour sessions, with no prior experience required.

40-60 hours of play featuring Combat, Exploration, and Roleplaying adventures

A Quick-Start Guide to start playing in minutes

1 play guide and 3 adventure booklets for Dungeon Masters

4 iconic D&D classes for players to choose from: Cleric, Rogue, Wizard, and Fighter

Over 200 game cards for backgrounds, species, spells, equipment, magic items, monsters, NPCs, and more

18 maps for the Caves of Chaos Valley, the Keep on the Borderlands, and the Wilderness

Over 200 tokens, including resources, monsters, and terrain

Combat Tracker that teaches new Dungeon Masters how to track initiative effectively

Set of 11 dice

