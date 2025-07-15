Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d
Dungeons & Dragons Announces New 2025 Starter Set
Dungeons & Dragons has a brand-new Starter Set that will be released this Fall, as Heroes of the Borderlands arrives this September
Article Summary
- Dungeons & Dragons unveils Heroes of the Borderlands Starter Set launching September 2025.
- Designed for updated 2024-2025 D&D rules, ideal for both new and veteran adventurers.
- Starter Set includes adventure booklets, maps, cards, tokens, dice, and quick-start guides.
- Offers 40-60 hours of gameplay with iconic classes, monsters, and classic D&D experiences.
Wizards of the Coast revealed a brand-new Starter Set coming to Dungeons & Dragons this year called Heroes of the Borderlands. This set has been designed to work with the updated rules set that was released across 2024-2025, giving both new and experienced players a new jumping-off point for whatever adventures they may wish to have, with enough content and additional materials to make the game come alive. They are offering up both a digital and a physical edition for $50, or a two-in-one for $55. We have more details about it below, as it's currently up for pre-order, set to launch on September 16, 2025.
Dungeons & Dragons – Heroes of the Borderlands
Heroes of the Borderlands is the biggest D&D starter set ever made. It includes everything a new group needs to pick up and start playing right out of the box. This box is filled with things that will make your set-up and play easier such as physical maps, class boards, monster cards, spell cards, NPC cards, tokens, and dice. The included guides help walk newcomers through creating memorable characters, navigating classic D&D settings, forging through epic quests, fighting iconic monsters, and more. Three adventure booklets deliver fun that can be enjoyed in bite-sized, one-hour sessions, with no prior experience required.
- 40-60 hours of play featuring Combat, Exploration, and Roleplaying adventures
- A Quick-Start Guide to start playing in minutes
- 1 play guide and 3 adventure booklets for Dungeon Masters
- 4 iconic D&D classes for players to choose from: Cleric, Rogue, Wizard, and Fighter
- Over 200 game cards for backgrounds, species, spells, equipment, magic items, monsters, NPCs, and more
- 18 maps for the Caves of Chaos Valley, the Keep on the Borderlands, and the Wilderness
- Over 200 tokens, including resources, monsters, and terrain
- Combat Tracker that teaches new Dungeon Masters how to track initiative effectively
- Set of 11 dice