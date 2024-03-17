Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Bentley Azure, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Has Partnered With Bentley Azure For New Collab

PUBG Mobile has come together with Bentley Azure in a new partnership to bring four of their cars to the game for the next two months.

Krafton Inc. announced they have formed a new partnership with Bentley Azure, as the two will collaborate on a new PUBG Mobile promotion. As you might suspect from the parties involved, you're getting some new vehicles added to the game for a limited time. Happening now and running all the way until May 12, players will be able to roam the maps in one of four vehicles from the iconic car manufacturer. You will have your choice of the Bentayga Azure, the Flying Spur Mulliner, the Continental GT Convertible Mulliner, and the Batur. We have more details about the collab below and a video showing them off for you above.

PUBG Mobile x Bentley Azure

Founded in 1919, Bentley is renowned for precision engineering, luxury, and performance. From iconic racing victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans to its modern lineup of luxurious grand tourers, sedans, and SUVs, Bentley continues to push the boundaries of automotive innovation while maintaining its commitment to craftsmanship and elegance. With a global presence and a loyal following of discerning enthusiasts, Bentley remains at the pinnacle of luxury motoring and innovation, delivering unparalleled driving experiences to its esteemed clientele.

PUBG Mobile players can add a touch of opulence to the battleground, with four Bentley models providing more in-game options and experiences to choose from. The Bentley Bentayga Azure is designed to epitomise comfort and wellbeing, whilst the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner stands as the quintessential luxury sedan. Elsewhere, the Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner effortlessly balances performance, craftsmanship and style. Lastly, players can experience the Bentley Batur, the most powerful production car ever crafted by Bentley, with only 18 physical units produced worldwide.

These collaboration models can be used in four in-game vehicle types; UAZ, Dacia, Coupe RB, and Mirado. Alongside these timeless vehicles, PUBG Mobile players will be able to accessorise with the Bentley Ornament and Bentley Parachute. As part of the PUBG Mobile Vehicle Collection System, the more Bentley models players collect from the partnership, the greater the in-game rewards they'll unlock. Players will have the opportunity to experience select rewards in advance by unlocking with a one-off spend of UC, with UC payback available upon completing certain collections.

