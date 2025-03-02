Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Releases New Details About Progression

Ubisoft dropped new information for Assassin's Creed Shadows this past week, this time going over how progression will work this time

Article Summary Ubisoft introduces revamped progression in Assassin's Creed Shadows with dynamic mastery paths and flexible play.

Mastery trees customize Yasuke and Naoe by boosting weapon combos, unlocking stealth tactics and unique abilities.

Earn Mastery points through quests, defeating foes and tackling challenges that test combat and stealth skills.

Advanced skills unlock after increasing Knowledge Ranks, fueling tailored play in stealth, samurai and assassin roles.

Ubisoft released another blog this past week for Assassin's Creed Shadows, this time going over the changes and additions in how progression works in this title. To keep things fresh, the team has changed things up a bit with a new progression loop, which includes features like knowledge ranks, equipment stat mechanics, and playstyle customization. Essentially, making it so everyone who plays the game can go about making the samurai and shinobi they wish. These features are designed to reflect the philosophy of mastery and martial arts as you learn new skills. We have a few snippets of the content below, as you can read the full thing on their website ahead of the game's release on March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Progression Deep Dive

Mastery

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Naoe and Yasuke have multiple Mastery trees to invest in – unique for each of them. These trees are tied to the unique weapons they both carry, as well as their specific archetypes: samurai for Yasuke, shinobi, and assassin for Naoe. Each weapon tree allows you to improve and expand your skills by learning new combos, increasing weapon efficacy, or unlocking deadly abilities. As for the archetype trees, Yasuke can invest in his samurai training to unlock new ways to be versatile in combat, such as switching weapons mid-combo. For Naoe, developing the shinobi or assassin trees unlocks new ways to evolve stealth and assassinate foes.

To earn Mastery points, you will need to level up your character through the normal course of play (completing quests, activities, etc.), but you can also earn them by defeating unique enemies in the world, like the Samurai Daisho (Deadly enemies only found in castles), or eliminating your targets. These foes will put your combat or stealth talents to the test. Mastery points can also be reset at any time, if you wish to change your playstyle.

Abilities

Abilities are found in all Mastery trees. In combat, each weapon has two ability slots into which you can assign unlocked active abilities. When unlocked, a weapon ability can generally be upgraded multiple times, adding new gameplay twists and dealing greater damage to opponents. The samurai and shinobi trees also offer unique abilities, and while you can only equip one of these at a time, it's available at any time no matter your equipped weapon. When you look at a Mastery tree, you'll notice that some abilities and skills cannot be unlocked right away; you'll need to increase your Knowledge Rank to make them available.

Unlocking the most advanced abilities and skills may also require you to complete certain unique actions; to snag the last Assassination upgrade, for example, you must defeat a mysterious group of shinobi. Let's take a further look at the concept of Knowledge Ranks.

