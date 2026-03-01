Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Active Matter, Gaijin Network, Matter Team

Active Matter Releases Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can try out the PvPvE and PvP modes with other players in Active Matter, as a free demo is still available for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Active Matter free demo now available on Steam Next Fest until March 2—experience PvPvE and PvP combat.

Play as an operative stuck in a time loop, harvesting active matter in quantum unstable zones.

Battle AM-transformed creatures, rival players, and survive physics-bending anomalies to escape the loop.

Upgrade your syndicate base, unlock new gear, and fight for control over key active matter sources.

Indie game developer Matter Team and publisher Gaijin Network have launched a free demo for the game Active Matter as part of Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a first-person shooter that mixes PvPvE and PvP modes together as you're stuck in a time loop inside a fractured universe. You can check out more details about the game here as the demo is still available through March 2.

Active Matter

You're an operative stuck in a time loop, always brought back from the dead to the same point. Choose your loadout and enter quantum unstable zones rich with active matter – the most valuable and the most dangerous resource in all the multiverse. Fight against rivals from other timelines, survive physics-breaking anomalies, and try to stay alive. Harvest active matter, gather loot, and extract to a safe place before the whole zone ceases to exist with everything inside it. Active matter changes things and bends space and time, so you might encounter operatives and other survivors who have lost their minds and humanity after exposure to this substance. Other players, though, would always be your most dangerous enemy. Expand your syndicate base, upgrade your arsenal, and participate in fierce battles between syndicates over the key sources of active matter, as they're your only chance to break out of the loop and gain control over your destiny.

Players go solo or in small squads inside the quantum unstable zones in their quest for active matter and other loot. Active matter can be harvested by killing AM-transformed creatures, taken away from other players, or picked up directly from active matter clusters. Join this never ending hunt to improve your chances to find the way out of the time loop. Mind-bending anomalies that change gravitational force and space topology right in front of your eyes. Thrilling encounters with eerie SCP-inspired objects would send shivers down your spine, and creatures transformed by active matter would attack you on sight.

Syndicates of operatives fight over control of a passive source of active matter, using all the weapons and other gear they can bring into battle or craft on site. Join PvP battles you like and make a real impact on the fate of the multiverse! Battles take place at locations beyond space and time. Active Matter features a variety of maps, including a huge island with rusty Soviet industrial complexes and cryptic science labs that were among the first to study this new phenomenon. Explore these places to find hints on the origin of active matter.

