Apple Arcade Announces Survival Z Is On The Way

Apple Arcade revealed this week that they will be bringing Survival Z over to their platform in the near future. The game mixes roguelike and tower defense into one as you will try to save humanity from the brink of disaster after an event leaves a lot of things in shambles. You will play as a survivor armed with nothing more than your wits and bravado on a mission to destroy all the undead in your path and save all of the people who can who still remain unturned. You will choose your own path as you will get randomly generated routes to build and battle on, with different challenges and hordes of zombies around every corner. You can check out a few more screenshots of the gam below along with a little more info from Apple Arcade themselves on the game. Best of luck to you clearing out all of the undead!

In Survival Z from Ember Entertainment, humanity is left in shambles and it's up to players to stand up against hordes of zombies. Survivors are scattered everywhere, with many lost in the wild. It's up to the players to use their wits and strength to save those that remain from the deadly zombies. They'll choose their way along randomly generated paths to battle through 50 unique levels crawling with the infected. With ever-changing routes that create endless replayability, no two runs through a zone will ever be the same. Place traps and obstacles to increase their chances of survival, level up and upgrade their characters and equipment, and fight alongside other survivors to defeat their enemies and live to see another day.