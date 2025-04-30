Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Reveals Year One Content Roadmap

The team behind Assassin's Creed Shadows have plans to support the game through its first year of content, as they revealed a new roadmap

Article Summary Ubisoft unveils the Assassin's Creed Shadows Year One content roadmap and major post-launch plans.

Claws of Awaji expansion introduces a new region, fresh enemies, and Naoe's unique Bo staff weapon.

Free Story Drops add new quests, abilities, world events, and deeper backstories for key characters.

Parkour and Photo Mode updates bring new moves, customization, filters, and immersive features.

Ubisoft revealed new details of what's to come for Assassin's Creed: Shadows, as they went into detail about what's coming for the first year of the game's supported content. The team have some interesting goals over the next calendar year, including two new quests that will be free, regular updates to the game and its quality-of-life, upgrades to several of the mechanics, and an eventual New Game + mode. Right now they have details of what's planned from May to June, as well as hints of what's coming down the road. We have some of the info here from their latest blog, and a dev video above for you to check out.

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Year One Roadmap

Claws of Awaji

First and foremost, we have our first expansion – the Claws of Awaji – coming later this year. Free to all players who pre-ordered AC Shadows, this expansion opens up the island of Awaji – a brand-new region for you to explore which continues Naoe and Yasuke's story right after the end of Shadows' epilogue. You can expect new enemies, new abilities for both characters, and a new weapon specific to Naoe – the Bo staff. Stay tuned as we reveal more! Until then, let's have a look at what else you can expect!

New Story Drops

The coming months of post-launch will also include multiple free content additions we're calling Story Drops. These new free quests will introduce new player abilities, new allies, new world activities, and provide deeper looks and backstories for some of your favorite characters, each new piece of content expanding on the main game. Our first story drop will be part of the Early May update and is called "The Works of Luis Frois": it will give you a deeper look at the titular historical Jesuit scholar who's work about the Sengoku period of Japan endures to this day.

Parkour Updates

For all you deep parkour enthusiasts, we'll be adding new parkour interactions and optimization, with the first update coming later in May. In this first update, we'll be adding the often-requested height-gaining back-ejects, fully re-animated height-gaining side-ejects, and a brand-new parkour move called the Vertical Ledge Jump, allowing both characters to jump and grab onto awnings and lower overhangs – a move that is particularly handy when wall-runs are not an option. We'll be adding more little parkour tricks and improvements over the course of the year as we perfect them to keep you on your toes!

Photo Mode Udpate

Alongside Parkour, we're expanding the Photo Mode with new filters and stickers, new character poses and facial expressions, and even adding ambient music for you to enjoy. All targeted at giving you more options and comfort when it comes to capturing the beauty of Feudal Japan.

