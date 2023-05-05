Assemble Entertainment Releases Three Free Demos For LudoNarraCon Assemble Entertainment has released three free demos for LudoNarraCon, including Roadwarden, Lacuna, and Fall of Porcupine.

Assemble Entertainment has released three new demos this week for games under their banner as a part of LudoNarraCon 2023. The three games you can try out right now, totally free, are Roadwarden, Lacuna, and Fall of Porcupine, giving you a chance to experience all of them in a limited fashion. We got info on all three of them for you below, as they will be available throughout the event.

Set in the small, cozy town of Porcupine, a fledgling doctor, Finley, has just entered the doors of his first hospital as a resident. But despite the town's wholesome aesthetics, Finley soon learns that just as many people who warmly welcomed him have ulterior motives. Fall of Porcupine tells the tale of what it means to be a complex being that deals with joy, depression, pride, grief, loneliness, and everything in between. It also emphasizes celebrating life's small wins and unbreakable friendships — the stuff that really matters.

The dusty trails yearn for the tormented souls courageous enough to dawn the title of Roadwarden. In this isometric text-based RPG that earned the esteemed "Eurogamer Essential" badge of honor upon its release, players will discover secrets and face intense challenges set in a hostile fantasy world where each decision severely impacts how the story develops. Having been called "more Witcher than The Witcher itself," Roadwarden's absorbing story and compelling characters create what will be your next favorite fantasy tale.

A murder. A hack. A bombing. All it takes to plunge the solar system into war – unless you do something about it. Help CDI agent Neil Conrad make a string of increasingly complex decisions in this modern dialog-driven adventure set in a gorgeous 2D sci-fi noir universe—the story branches and ends based on your actions. There's no going back. Sure, you can rush to the end – if you don't mind paying the price. Play your cards right, and you might make it out alive.