Complete Guide To Ultra Unlock: Unova Week In Pokémon GO

Unova Week, the final week of the three-week-long Ultra Unlock event in Pokémon GO, kicked off this Friday by introducing four new Pokémon into the game with Sewaddle, Cottonee, Bouffalant, and Emolga in addition to releasing the Shiny forms of Roggenrola and Genesect. Along with the event, a series of bonuses, special Eggs, and Field Research has been introduced into the game. Read on for a full breakdown of Unova Week.

Unova Week Field Research

There are two event-themed tasks that can be found at Pokéstops.

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drilbur, Lillipup (with a Shiny chance), Patrat (with a Shiny chance), Pidove (with a Shiny chance), Purrloin

Win a Raid: Roggenrola with a Shiny chance

The Berries task has the potential to reward essentially only common spawns, two of which have no Shinies released as of yet, but the Raid task offering a shot at Shiny Roggenrola is a great bonus. Besides, Pokémon GO trainers are going to want to be out doing Genesect raids anyway.

Spawns

As expected, primarily Unova Pokémon will be spawning in the wild. We previously reported that Niantic hadn't specified if Roggenrola would be raid only, and we are now happy to confirm that Roggenrola and Emolga, the new flying mouse Pokémon, are in the wild… though Emolga is quite rare.

Bouffalant in Northeast USA only

Blitzle

Cottonee

Dwebble with a Shiny chance

Emolga

Karrablast

Lillipup with a Shiny chance

Minccino with a Shiny chance

Oshawott

Patrat with a Shiny chance

Purrloin

Roggenrola with a Shiny chance

Sewaddle

Shelmet

Snivy

Tepig

Tympole

Eggs

The Unova Week eggs are the 7KM eggs only available through Gifts, and currently include:

Cottonee

Darumaka

Emolga

Minnccino with a Shiny chance

Pidove with a Shiny chance

Sweaddle

Woobat with a Shiny chance

Unova Week Raids

Genesect is the Tier Five raid boss, while other Unova Pokémon make up the rest of the rotation. We covered this in full in our Genesect Raid Guide, and Raid Rotation reports, so catch the breakdown there to maximize on this final week of Ultra Unlock.