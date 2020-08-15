Complete Guide To Ultra Unlock: Unova Week In Pokémon GO

Unova Week, the final week of the three-week-long Ultra Unlock event in Pokémon GO, kicked off this Friday by introducing four new Pokémon into the game with Sewaddle, Cottonee, Bouffalant, and Emolga in addition to releasing the Shiny forms of Roggenrola and Genesect. Along with the event, a series of bonuses, special Eggs, and Field Research has been introduced into the game. Read on for a full breakdown of Unova Week.
Unova Week Field Research
There are two event-themed tasks that can be found at Pokéstops.
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drilbur, Lillipup (with a Shiny chance), Patrat (with a Shiny chance), Pidove (with a Shiny chance), Purrloin
- Win a Raid: Roggenrola with a Shiny chance
The Berries task has the potential to reward essentially only common spawns, two of which have no Shinies released as of yet, but the Raid task offering a shot at Shiny Roggenrola is a great bonus. Besides, Pokémon GO trainers are going to want to be out doing Genesect raids anyway.
Spawns
As expected, primarily Unova Pokémon will be spawning in the wild. We previously reported that Niantic hadn't specified if Roggenrola would be raid only, and we are now happy to confirm that Roggenrola and Emolga, the new flying mouse Pokémon, are in the wild… though Emolga is quite rare.
- Bouffalant in Northeast USA only
- Blitzle
- Cottonee
- Dwebble with a Shiny chance
- Emolga
- Karrablast
- Lillipup with a Shiny chance
- Minccino with a Shiny chance
- Oshawott
- Patrat with a Shiny chance
- Purrloin
- Roggenrola with a Shiny chance
- Sewaddle
- Shelmet
- Snivy
- Tepig
- Tympole
Eggs
The Unova Week eggs are the 7KM eggs only available through Gifts, and currently include:
- Cottonee
- Darumaka
- Emolga
- Minnccino with a Shiny chance
- Pidove with a Shiny chance
- Sweaddle
- Woobat with a Shiny chance
Unova Week Raids
Genesect is the Tier Five raid boss, while other Unova Pokémon make up the rest of the rotation. We covered this in full in our Genesect Raid Guide, and Raid Rotation reports, so catch the breakdown there to maximize on this final week of Ultra Unlock.