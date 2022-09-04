Sucker For Love: Date To Die For Announced At PAX West 2022

DreadXP announced a few things during PAX West 2022, the biggest being the sequel to their popular dating sim, Sucker For Love: Date To Die For. As you might suspect, the game will have you taking on the role of a potential love interest to several different creatures of affection, each one with its own rituals and ways to get involved with them, and ultimately becoming either one with them or suffering a greater loss. The game is currently on track to being released sometime later this year but for the time being, we got a teaser trailer for you down below to enjoy while we wait to see if it will indeed be out before the end of 2022.

Released in January 2022, Sucker for Love: First Date puts the "love" back into "Lovecraftian horror," tasking players with conducting occult rituals in order to win the affection of an Eldritch goddess. This subversive and bizarre take on the visual novel dating genre was created by independent game developer Joseph "Akabaka" Hunter, who contributed the original Sucker for Love concept game to DreadXP's horror anthology game Dread X Collection 2. Sucker for Love: Date to Die For introduces a new protagonist, new abominable love interests, new occult rituals, and a whole lot of heartache. Prepare for more scary smooches when Sucker for Love: Second Date releases later this year. Obsessed with occult rituals, you have finally obtained the last thing you need to summon the eldritch horror that has been haunting your dreams; a strange, bright-pink Necronomicon. You perform the only ritual that doesn't appear to be insane ramblings, and inadvertently summon Ln'eta, a cute cthulhu-like girl. She agrees to a kiss, on the condition that you perform a few rituals from the book for her first. Looking back at the Necronomicon… all of the other pages suddenly make sense?