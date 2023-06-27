Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Asterix & Obelix, Les Editions Albert René

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 Has Been Announced

Microids has teamed with Les Editions Albert René once again to bring you another game based on the Asterix & Obelix comics strip.

Microids and Les Editions Albert René have come together to announce that Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 will be released this Fall. An obvious sequel to their 2021 title, this is a 2D beat-em-up that will bring you back to the Viking world created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. The game will have you facing off against a slew of enemies as you will either take them on solo or get a friend to assume the other character in local co-op battles. They didn't release a trailer, but we do know the game will be released this November for PC and all three major consoles. In the meantime, enjoy the developer notes and screenshots below.

"Asterix, Obelix, and the villagers are interrupted by the sudden arrival of Goudurix, who has come to ask for help. He reveals that his father, Oceanonix, has been imprisoned for a theft he did not commit… The Aquila of Lutetia, the precious gold emblem of the Roman legions, has just been stolen, and an innocent man has been thrown into prison! Asterix promises to investigate and asks Goudurix to stay safely in the village. The two Gallic warriors travel to Lutetia to obtain information from an acquaintance who is reputed to be well-informed about the rumors and intrigues of the city… And it's obviously with slaps in the face that they will find the answers on their long journey!"

"Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 is a high-energy Beat'em Up that takes us on an original story worthy of the greatest Gallic adventures. Explore a multitude of captivating locations: from mysterious ruins nestling in the heart of the forest, through an imposing Roman camp, to majestic Lutetia… Each stage of the journey offers new environments, as your journey takes you to far-flung lands punctuated by thrilling encounters. And, of course, you can expect a generous helping of slaps in the face! Throughout this hectic adventure, there will be sketches to punctuate your journey, adding a dose of humor and emotion as well as advancing the plot."

"This sequel pushes the limits of the action, with more fearsome enemies and bosses. But that's not all! The experience is enhanced by a host of new features and gameplay improvements. Our intrepid Gauls, Asterix & Obelix, now have new specific moves they can charge up for even more powerful attacks. Battles are more dynamic, richer, and smoother than ever, and our heroes can now trigger their Fury mode, increasing their strength, and unleash a devastating Ultimate attack. Our heroes can also destroy some elements of the environment to create chaos, as well as throw barrels and menhirs at opponents during combat."

