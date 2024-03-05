Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra: Knights Of Veda, HYBE IM

Astra: Knights Of Veda Confirms Its Official Release Window

Astra: Knights Of Veda has been confirmed for launch sometime in April, as the game will make its way to PC as well as mobile devices.

Article Summary Astra: Knights Of Veda slated for PC and mobile release in April.

Indie developer Flint and HYBE IM team up to unveil the game.

Engage in a dark medieval fantasy quest to defeat a mad king.

Experience real-time PvP, solo combat, or join forces in co-op battles.

Indie game developer Flint and publisher HYBE IM have confirmed the official release window for Astra: Knights Of Veda. The game has been registering players for the past couple of weeks, and now we've learned they will be releasing it for both PC via Steam as well as for mobile devices. However, the team didn't give it a confirmed release date. We're assuming they have one in mind and are just slowly pacing themselves to tell people, much in the same way other stagger out trailers leading to a game's release. You can check out the latest trailer for the game here.

Astra: Knights Of Veda

Once a thriving world, Planis teeters on the edge of oblivion due to the tyrannical rule of the mad king, Magnus. An army raised to free the masses from the madness of Magnus was met with the event that would doom them all. A giant tree of death rose from the ground, causing those within its deadly bloom to consume the flesh of their allies and others to burst into monstrous beasts. The goddess Veda descended onto the world, selecting a new champion who would help rid the world of its curse. You and the other Knights of Veda are the only ones who can bring normality back to the world. Journey through this dark medieval fantasy world. Fatal challenges await in all corners of the world. Endless undead and beasts charge at you in the Nightmare, and difficult bosses wait in their Sealed Prisons. Stand alone and fight these monstrosities, and get rewards to make your Knights of Veda stronger.

As the Master of the Book, it is up to you to utilize the Knights of Veda in the best way possible to confront challenging but well-designed bosses and monsters. Each Knight of Veda wields various skills and weapons, so make use of them as best as possible. You'll be able to journey with up to 4 Knights of Veda in your party or play co-op mode and explore the challenges ahead together. Fluid 2D combat with powerful skills and dodge rolling makes ASTRA: Knights of Veda a satisfying combat experience. One skill can turn the tides of battle in your favor, and one mistake could mean the end of life on Planis. Claim your honor in real-time PvP arenas. You can fight alone or put up the banners and gather other knights to rally for team-based combat. Prove your skills on the battlefield, and rank up based on how well you perform.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!