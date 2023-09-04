Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Little Leo Games

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles Will Arrive On PC This Month

Little Leo Games and Akupara Games will be publishing the new roguelite Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles for PC in just a couple of weeks.

Developer Little Leo Games and publisher Akupara Games have given their new dice-deck-building roguelite game Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles a release date. After being in development for a minute without anyone really saying much about the game, we now know it will be released for PC via Steam and GOG on September 21, 2023. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below, along with more info.

"Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles is a DICE-deck-building roguelike that flips the script by using dice instead of cards with a unique dual "damage" system: Purification and Corruption. Build a dice pool strong enough to purify Astrea's out-of-control corruption and save the Star System."

Unique Dual "Damage" System: Purification vs Corruption – In Astrea there is a new type of "damage" system. Purification can be used to damage enemies or heal yourself. On the other hand, corruption can be used to damage yourself or heal the enemies. Pacify enemies through Purification, or Corrupt yourself to unleash abilities that help tip the scales.

In Astrea there is a new type of "damage" system. Purification can be used to damage enemies or heal yourself. On the other hand, corruption can be used to damage yourself or heal the enemies. Pacify enemies through Purification, or Corrupt yourself to unleash abilities that help tip the scales. Dynamic Health Bar System – With skills attached to your health bar, you can take Corruption to enable these skills and unleash powerful abilities. But be careful, if you take too much Corruption you will be consumed by it.

Not Cards, But Dice! – Build a dice pool that fits your playstyle. Choose from over 350 dice and three dice types; reliably safe, perfectly balanced, or powerfully risky. A dice type system designed with high-risk, high-reward in its core.

Customize Your Dice – Forge your fate by editing die faces with new actions, tipping the odds of powerful results into your favor.

Forge your fate by editing die faces with new actions, tipping the odds of powerful results into your favor. Choose from Six Brave Oracles – Each possessing their own unique dice sets, abilities, and playstyles. From ingenious spellcasters to brutish berserkers, whether you like beating the opponent into submission or outsmarting them with clever plays, there's an oracle for you.

