Astria Ascending Will Be Coming Out In Late September

Dear Villagers announced today that they're finally releasing Astria Ascending as the game will come out on Steam in late September. The game will give '90s gamers a real throwback as this is an emotionally charged JRPG created by a few veteran developers at Artisan Studio who worked on several Final Fantasy games. This hand-drawn 4K game will throw you into an epic story meshed with turn-based combat, as you will explore a kingdom on the verge of war and chaos at every turn. So of course, it's up to you and a band of misfits to help stop it. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as it will officially be released on September 30th, 2021.

Visit five different cities populated by unique creatures and solve more than 20 dangerous dungeons. With over 50 hours of game-play and a range of fun mini-games – including shoot 'em ups, an original fantasy-themed card game and challenging environmental puzzles. Immerse yourself in a fascinating narrative rife with betrayal, sacrifice and terrors. A story based around adult characters, Astria Ascending offers a more mature experience and extensive dialog. Fight over 200 different monsters in captivating, turn-based combat. Collect and summon legendary beasts into the fight and build up your power to wield legendary Cosmo Breaks. Pick from eight customizable characters spanning a range of fantastical races and skills, and assemble a heroic team that must sacrifice everything to save the world. With 20 classes to choose from and an array of unique skills to command, their fates are doomed, but the world is not. From a team featuring developers from Final Fantasy, Nier Automata and Bravely Default, Astria Ascending includes full voice acting in Japanese and English, a traditionally animated, fully hand-drawn 2D world and a dynamic weather system.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Astria Ascending – J-Ster mini-game Trailer (https://youtu.be/N7zdMYgNtis)