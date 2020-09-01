ASTRO Gaming Reveals A20 Gaming Headset For Next-Gen Consoles

ASTRO Gaming revealed a new version of their popular A20 Gaming Headset, designed for the upcoming next-gen consoles. This version is called the Gen 2 A20, specifically designed to work with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, this version is bringing you the same audio features and specifications to the new consoles you've been enjoying from them so far. You can pre-order one now for $120 on their website and it will ship in October, along with the USB Transmitter that is selling for $20. You can read more about the headset below along with a quote from the company and a trailer showing it off.

The Gen 2 A20 Headset features a host of improvements from the previous generation: ASTRO Comfort and Quality – Engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight and easily adjustable.

ASTRO Audio V2 – Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass.

15m Wireless Range – The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range.

Battery Life – Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.

Flip to Mute Mic – The ASTRO A20's highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.

EQ Presets – Three EQ mode presets are available, including ASTRO which is tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO is tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; STUDIO is neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music.

"We are excited to launch a new generation of our A20 headset which features full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5," said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. "The A20 delivers the sound quality, comfort and durability gamers expect from ASTRO with excellent wireless performance and multi-platform potential at an attractive price."