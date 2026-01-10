Posted in: ASUS, Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Kojima Productions, Video Games | Tagged: ASUS Republic Of Gamers, CES 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils Several New Items at CES 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers made their eway to Las Vegas for CES 2026 this past week, unveiling several new items coming this year

Article Summary ASUS ROG teams up with Kojima Productions for exclusive Death Stranding-inspired gaming gear.

Announces ROG Kithara planar-magnetic headset and Cetra Open Wireless open-ear gaming earbuds.

Unveils the ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE keyboard with hot-swappable magnetic switch technology.

Introduces ecosystem upgrades for advanced audio, precision controls, and next-gen gaming experiences.

ASUS Republic of Gamers was one of the many companies on hand at CES 2026, showcasing several new items set to release throughout the year. The big annoumcement of the event from them was teaming up with Kojima Productions for their own special line of designs tied to the Death Stranding universe. We have mroe details about those and more products revealed at this year's even for you here.

ASUS Republic of Gamers x Kojima Productions

ROG has partnered with Kojima Productions to merge high-performance gaming peripherals with visionary storytelling and artistry. The collaboration celebrates creativity, exploration, and immersive experiences, bringing gamers, creators, and dreamers a collection of peripherals that are as functional as they are collectible.

The ROG Delta II-KJP headset delivers lifelike audio with 50mm titanium-plated drivers, clear communication with a 10mm super-wideband microphone, DualFlow Audio for seamless dual-device connectivity, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, and up to 100 hours of battery life.

The ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse offers lightweight 63-gram ergonomics, three-zone RGB lighting, a 42,000dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, and SpeedNova wireless technology for precise, lag-free gameplay.

Finally, the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse pad, featuring a hand-drawn Ludens motif by Yoji Shinkawa, combines collector-worthy design with water-, oil-, and dust-repellent durability.

Together, the Flow Z13-KJP and Kojima Productions peripherals deliver a fully integrated gaming ecosystem that merges performance, creativity, and artistry, turning every gaming session into an immersive, co-creative experience.

ROG Kithara and ROG Cetra Open Wireless

ROG brings gamers a new dimension of audio with high-performance gaming headsets and open-ear earbuds designed for precision, clarity, and comfort. These gaming audio solutions deliver immersive sound, low-latency performance, and ergonomic designs tailored for long sessions and competitive play.

ROG Kithara Headset

ROG Kithara is ROG's flagship planar-magnetic gaming headset, developed with HIFIMAN to deliver audiophile-grade sound for gaming. Its ROG-tuned 100mm HIFIMAN planar magnetic drivers provide audiophile-grade fidelity across an ultra-wide frequency range with vivid detail and exceptionally low distortion, a wide 8Hz–55kHz frequency range, and the open-back design creates an expansive soundstage that enhances spatial awareness for detecting subtle in-game cues like footsteps or distant gunfire.

A full-band MEMS boom microphone ensures accurate voice pickup with a wide 20Hz-20kHz response and minimal distortion, while the dual 3.5mm inputs prevent crosstalk for uninterrupted communication. ROG Kithara offers unmatched versatility in connectivity across PCs, consoles, DACs, and amplifiers, featuring a 3-in-1 cable with swappable 4.4mm balanced, 3.5mm, and 6.3mm single-ended plugs for high-fidelity playback. Plus, a USB-C adapter is also included for extended use with portable devices, such as laptops and mobile devices.

ROG Cetra Open Wireless Earbuds

The ROG Cetra Open Wireless gaming earbuds deliver immersive open-ear audio while keeping users aware of their surroundings, ideal for gaming, work, or outdoor activities. Dual-mode connectivity supports Bluetooth and ultra-low-latency 2.4GHz ROG SpeedNova, with USB-C one-way passthrough charging for uninterrupted use. Equipped with 14.2mm Diamond-Like Carbon-coated drivers, these earbuds deliver a faster, clearer response with minimal distortion. Plus, on-board audio modes, Phantom Bass, and Immersion Mode, ensure an immersive, unmatched listening experience anywhere, anytime. The ROG Cetra Open Wireless also features ergonomic soft ear hooks, a reflective detachable neck strap, and IPX5 splash-proof water resistance, enhancing usability and making it a versatile and comfortable companion for long gaming sessions or daily life.

ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE Magnetic Gaming Keyboard

The ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE keyboard combines speed, accuracy, and advanced control to elevate both gaming and typing experiences. It features a spacious 75% layout with hot-swappable ROG HFX V2/ V2X magnetic switches, offering adjustable 0.1–3.5 mm actuation point with precise 0.01 mm fine tuning. The new ROG Hall Sensor ensures exceptional precision while reducing interference. With an 8000 Hz polling rate, every keystroke registers in just 0.125 ms, up to 8 times faster than competitor devices. An onboard adjustment wheel allows fine-tuning of actuation and Rapid Trigger sensitivity, while the interactive touch panel provides convenient control for media and system settings. Six-layer dampening improves keystroke acoustics, and durable ROG Doubleshot PBT keycaps with a protective carry case make the keyboard travel-ready.

Hot-Swappable Magnetic Switch Ecosystem

The ROG HE platform introduces a new socket-based architecture with structural upgrades designed to improve switch stability, precision, and long-term performance. Built specifically for ROG Hall Effect keyboards, the platform enables hot-swappable magnetic switch compatibility across supported ROG models, allowing switches to be shared between keyboards and supporting future upgrades within the same socket for extended hardware longevity.

The ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE supports ROG HFX V2, ROG HFX V2X, and compatible third-party Golden Switches, giving players the freedom to tailor switch feel and performance without replacing the entire keyboard. These magnetic switches offer an adjustable actuation range from 0.1 to 3.5 mm with 0.01 mm precision, powered by a new ROG Hall Sensor for smooth, consistent analog input, improved stability, and refined acoustics. A dedicated Rapid Trigger toggle enables instantaneous key reset for faster counter-strafing and repeated inputs, while Speed Tap mode prioritizes the most recent directional input to eliminate movement delay in fast-paced FPS gameplay.

On-Board Control for Real-Time Tuning

Designed for fast adjustments midgame, the ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE includes a new sensitivity adjustment wheel for on-the-fly actuation point and Rapid Trigger tuning. A multi-function button and interactive touch panel allow players to quickly control volume, media playback, lighting brightness, and custom commands, with visual feedback displayed via the integrated RGB light bar. To deliver a smoother, more controlled typing experience, the ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE incorporates a six-layer dampening design with PORON and silicone materials to reduce vibration and switch ping. ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps, pre-lubed stabilizers, per-key Aura Sync RGB lighting, and an aluminum top plate complete the premium build.

